GRISIGNANO DI ZOCCO, Veneto, Italy — It’s no secret one of the goals of the Iron Dames racing teams is to introduce females to the possibilities in motorsports. But last weekend, several members of the Iron Dames met with school-aged children of both sexes to let them look behind the scenes of a race operation.

Holding court at PREMA Racing headquarters in Italy, Iron Dames drivers Rahel Frey and Dorian Pin explained different careers in the racing world, especially involving the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) disciplines.

