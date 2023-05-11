GRISIGNANO DI ZOCCO, Veneto, Italy — It’s no secret one of the goals of the Iron Dames racing teams is to introduce females to the possibilities in motorsports. But last weekend, several members of the Iron Dames met with school-aged children of both sexes to let them look behind the scenes of a race operation.
Holding court at PREMA Racing headquarters in Italy, Iron Dames drivers Rahel Frey and Dorian Pin explained different careers in the racing world, especially involving the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) disciplines.
The event was for children 9 to 12 and youngsters were able to drive on the simulators, meet with management and engineers, tour the factory and talk with the drivers.
Iron Dames founder Deborah Mayer said the team places a lot of emphasis on teaching young women to aim for their goals regardless of what it is they want to accomplish.
“I think it is crucial to inspire and connect young women, motivating them to chase and achieve their dreams not only in motorsport but in all aspects of life, starting from the professional environment,” Mayer said. “The main purpose of the Iron Dames project is to increase the inclusion of women in sports at all levels in all professions. By promoting STEM sciences among young girls, we can raise awareness on the possibilities open to them, which is crucial for their future. Our message is also more global for all girls that there are no insurmountable barriers in any area.”
The Iron Dames race team has proven on the track that they’re no novelty act. If they can use their standing in the race community to inspire youngsters to follow suit, they’re all for it.
“It was a very beautiful and interesting event,” Frey said. “We had fun welcoming all the school kids and sharing Lego, sustainability, simulator sessions and a factory tour. I was happy to answer their clever questions to help them learn more about motorsport. I am convinced we inspired a few kids to think about pursuing a career within motorsport.”
If those youngsters considering a motorsports career happen to be female, the Iron Dames are delighted.
Sharing my experience is always a pleasure and an honor if it can inspire younger people and create vocations in motorsport,” Pin said. “It is a team sport and each of its members, whatever their role, participates in the race and in the success.”
The Iron Dames are gearing up for the World Endurance Championship’s 24 Hours of Le Mans, which will be held June 10-11.