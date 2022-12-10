Italian racing team Iron Lynx announced that Romain Grosjean will contest a GT3 campaign with the team in 2023 and play a key role in the development of the Lamborghini Iron Lynx LMDh project which will debut in 2024.
Grosjean will drive a Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 and will debut at the 24 Hours of Daytona, racing alongside fellow Lamborghini factory drivers Mirko Bortolotti and Andrea Caldarelli.
He will also contest further endurance events throughout the 2023 season, with a full program to be announced in due course.
In addition to his GT3 program next year, Grosjean will also join Caldarelli and Bortolotti as a test driver for Lamborghini Iron Lynx’s LMDh car, which will compete in the FIA World Endurance Championship and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2024.
Born in Geneva but competing under a French licence, Grosjean spent nine seasons in Formula One and recorded 10 podiums. He raced for Renault, Lotus and Haas before competing in the IndyCar Series in 2021 and 2022. A versatile driver, Grosjean has several junior single-seater titles to his name, winning the Formula 3 Euro Series in 2007, AutoGP in 2010 and the GP2 Series in 2011.
He already has sportscar experience, winning on his FIA GT1 World Championship debut in Abu Dhabi in 2010 and contesting the 24 Hours of Spa the same year.
Iron Lynx Team Principal, Andrea Piccini said, “Romain is a great addition to the team. Since we last shared the track in 2010, Romain has gone on to achieve brilliant things in both Formula 1 and IndyCar, showing himself to be a driver of great caliber, who always rises to the occasion.
“As a true, natural born racer, he is an uncompromising driver who is not afraid to make bold moves on track and is one of the greatest talents of the recent F1 era. We expect Romain to be battling hard for every place and point throughout the season.
“I am very happy that we will get the opportunity to work together, in the capacity as team principal and driver, and I know that he will bring a great deal of experience to Iron Lynx as we embark on our new chapter with Lamborghini.
“We are very excited to start working with him in Daytona and throughout 2023 as he tests the LMDh car and prepares to race it in 2024.”
Romain Grosjean added: “First of all, it’s an honor to be joining Lamborghini, it’s such an iconic brand for everyone who loves cars, including myself and my kids. On top of that, I am very excited about two things: the first is starting in Daytona with the GT3 which has been very successful in Daytona and a really good team like Iron Lynx and team-mates around me, so that is going to be a nice discovery for myself.
“And then, later in the year developing the new LMDh which is a beautiful car — I’m lucky to have seen it — and an incredible project in endurance. It’s becoming a very exciting category with all the constructors coming. With Lamborghini being such a successful brand, I hope we can do well in the future.”