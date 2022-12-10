R. Grosjean - November 2022 - Photo Michele Riccomini

Romain Grosjean having fun during his seat fitting.

 MICHELE RICCOMINI/LAMBORGHINI

Italian racing team Iron Lynx announced that Romain Grosjean will contest a GT3 campaign with the team in 2023 and play a key role in the development of the Lamborghini Iron Lynx LMDh project which will debut in 2024.

Grosjean will drive a Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 and will debut at the 24 Hours of Daytona, racing alongside fellow Lamborghini factory drivers Mirko Bortolotti and Andrea Caldarelli.

