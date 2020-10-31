The election is in a few days and it got me thinking and wondering what the outcome will be. Will Trump win re-election as many people believe, or will Biden, who’s been in the lead in all the polls for months, finally become president? The polls all favor Biden, yet the enthusiasm generated by Trump's rallies would certainly make you think he could win again.
I’m hopeful that Donald Trump will get re-elected. But the other day it got me thinking, what if Biden wins? Will the nation move into a “dark winter”? Will we see taxes increase, new states created and new members added to the Supreme Court?
I know many people have enjoyed the Christmas movie with Jimmy Stewart called “It’s a Wonderful Life.” I watch it every Christmas and it reminds me how lucky we are to live in this great country and have the freedoms that we have. But I was thinking about it the other day when I watched the last debate and Biden mention the “dark winter.”
Remember in the movie, near the end, how Jimmy Stewart’s wish that he had never been born effected the city? How the city was over-run with drugs and gambling? Kind of hard to imagine that one man’s life could have made such a difference, but could the election of Biden and Harris move our city and our nation into a country of high taxes, riot’s and potentially revolution?
Unfortunately, unlike Jimmy Stewart in the movie, we can’t really get a glimpse of what our future under Biden or Trump might be. And, again, unlike the movie, if we don’t like the outcome from this election, we don’t have an angel who can show us the future and then change it back.
Your vote counts. Please think about the next four years.
Don Norton
Sebring