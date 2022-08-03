Healthy School Snacks

This file photo shows vegetables left over by students on their cafeteria trays at the Roosevelt High School in Los Angeles. Most foods that contain lectins are recommended as part of a healthy, well-balanced diet.

 DAMIAN DOVARGANES/AP FILE PHOTO

Lectins are naturally occurring proteins that are found in all foods, but they are most concentrated in certain plants. Lectins serve a protective function for plants as they grow. They do not have nutritional value when consumed in foods.

Foods that contain high amounts of lectins include legumes, such as beans, lentils, peas and peanuts, as well as tomatoes, potatoes, eggplant, certain fruits, wheat and other grains.

