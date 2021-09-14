A few weeks ago, I wrote about the possibility of Governor Ron DeSantis running for president. At the time, it seemed like he would be the best option for the presidential nominee in 2024.
His handling of the pandemic seemed to be very popular among Republican voters and even most moderates. So, to read that Governor DeSantis was facing a dip in his approval ratings and currently trailing in projections in potential 2022 gubernatorial matchups was a massive shock to me.
An article from Florida Politics in the beginning of August cited a poll from St. Pete Polls which found that only 44% of potential voters approved of the governor’s performance. The poll also found that Congressman Charlie Crist, a favorite for the Democratic gubernatorial nominee, was leading Governor DeSantis with 45.3% and 43.8% respectively. Another poll by The Listener Group conducted in late August found both Congressman Crist and even Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried to be more popular than the incumbent governor. Although Governor DeSantis is closer to Commissioner Fried, he still lags 7.4% in the polls.
If I were to make an educated guess as to why Governor DeSantis is doing so poorly in the polls, I would attribute these results to the governor’s own political ambitions. Since the beginning of the pandemic, he has become one of the leading figures of the Republican Party and one of President Biden’s most vocal critics. As a result, he has been in the spotlight and has taken full advantage of this. For example, his signature of Senate Bill 90 was practically a political move. Governor DeSantis signed the bill live on Fox News, a news network that was particularly popular with conservative voters.
In addition, Governor DeSantis has spent much of his time in limiting mask mandates, another popular conservative issue. While there is nothing wrong with wanting to implement conservative beliefs, the governor is at risk of turning the seat of governor into a stepping stone. He has to keep his mind in the present if he truly wants to go further in the future. If he keeps running the state with a conservative mindset, his actions alone will be more appealing to moderates than having staged bill signing. As I have written before and repeat today, candidates win elections by attracting moderates.
I truly hope Governor DeSantis can be back on the right track leading up to the election in 2022. Even with the disagreements I may have in his policy, he has done sufficient good to justify his place in office. It is simply the actions he has taken over the past few months that are worrisome.
If he is unable to hold his position as governor of Florida, it seriously hinders his ability to win the 29 electoral votes that Florida has. Florida’s reputation as a crucial swing state means that in a sense, the governorship is a stepping stone for Ron DeSantis. However, if he continues to act as if that is all the governorship is for him, it may be a stepping stone that Governor DeSantis may slip on.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.