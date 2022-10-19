So you have a disability and find it difficult to exercise. Your balance is not what it used to be and you fear falling off your two-wheel bicycle, so it sits idle in your garage. Or you’re too embarrassed to admit that it’s time to try a three-wheel tricycle.

Fear not. A three-wheel trike is fun, safe and comes with an array of options. You can opt for a traditional three wheeler with one speed or seven speeds. The Traditional Sun trike is sold at the two bicycle shops in Sebring. The Sun trike line is one of the best made in the U.S.A.

