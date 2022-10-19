So you have a disability and find it difficult to exercise. Your balance is not what it used to be and you fear falling off your two-wheel bicycle, so it sits idle in your garage. Or you’re too embarrassed to admit that it’s time to try a three-wheel tricycle.
Fear not. A three-wheel trike is fun, safe and comes with an array of options. You can opt for a traditional three wheeler with one speed or seven speeds. The Traditional Sun trike is sold at the two bicycle shops in Sebring. The Sun trike line is one of the best made in the U.S.A.
Trek Bike Store on Highway 27 and Legacy Bicycles on South Ridgewood Drive in Sebring sell the Sun trike single speed for $699.99 and the seven-gear ratio for $799.99. The trikes are available in yellow, red and blue. They have a large comfortable seat. Both stores will deliver your trike free within the county. A non electric recumbent trike is sold at both shops for around $1,249. Consider that if you are more of a long distance biker.
The popularity of electric bicycles has taken over the cycle industry. And now a battery system can be purchased and set up on the Traditional Sun trike. If you already own a three wheeler both shops offer a conversion kit to turn your trike into an electric bicycle. Or if you purchase a new Traditional model Sun, the kit can be attached for you for about $1,495.
Sherian Palmer of Lake Placid purchased her yellow electric trike from Legacy Bicycles in March. “The trike is my lifeline. I ride it all over town and use it to carry my groceries home in my attached basket from Publix,” she said. She commented that people in town stop to ask me about my motorized three wheeler all the time. She is planning to have fun by decorating the bike with a Halloween theme.
A factory manufactured electric Sun 350 model can be ordered as well. It is available in blue. The advantage is the major cables are located inside the bike tube as opposed to the conversion kit that has the wires wrapped round the bike tube.
Dan Andrews of Legacy Bicycles said, “They are hard to get, as their popularity is growing fast and each bike shop has a limited number allocated. The trike factory price. List is $2899. Currently Dan offers the Sun 350 on order for $2,499.
Matt Schult owner of Trek Bikes agrees. “If you want a Sun 350 order it now as there is a waiting list.” When asked why he sells the Sun line, he said, “This is one of the best built trike bicycles. And by having Sun as our major line we can carry a deeper inventory that has stood the test of time. They are not cheap but the old adage holds true, ‘You pay for what you get.’”
Both shop owners commented that the three-wheel trike pedal models or electric models are becoming very very popular. If you are not sure if a trike is for you, contact Fred Ebner of Fredy’s Bikes on Highway 621 in Lake Placid. He is open Fridays and Saturdays and occasionally has a few used trikes for sale to see if you like a three wheeler. Contact him at 954-695-4694.
So what are the features and benefits of an electric trike making them so user friendly, especially for those with a disability, lack balance or are elderly?
- You can simply pedal the trike like you did a two wheeler. There is a bit of a learning curve.
- You can click a button on the handle bar and set “pedal assist.” The bike will move faster with the same amount of pedaling. That will allow you to stay up with a fellow biker who pedals faster.
- The trike also has a throttle which allows you to turn the bike into a sort of mini scooter. The wheels will turn without any pedaling. Speed tops at about 20 mph.
Bedside the normal tire size, electric trikes are also available with fat tires. If you want to bike along the beach or desire more shock absorption a fat tire trike may make sense. They are usually available via ordering from the factory, a number of which are in California. Costs range from mid $2,000 to $3,000. You can actually order one and have it sent to one of the Sebring bike shops and they will put it together for you for about $75 to $100. They will service it for normal bike maintenance but can’t do warranty work. Sun has a fat tire model that sells for around $1,400. Add the conversion kit for $ 1,495.
There is a dealer in Sarasota who sells fat tire bikes and one of the most popular named Addmotor is sold at Surf-Wheels ‘n Drones in Clearwater, Florida. Details of all the fat tire and other three wheeler trikes like the Sun line can be found by cruising the internet, where you will find many reviews so you can make a choice of a trike best set for your needs.
Highlands County is blessed to have three fine full service bicycle dealers (two in Sebring and one in Lake Placid) who sell new and used bikes to fit all ages and all sizes.
A fun Halloween fundraiser bike ride has just been announced for Oct. 29 in Lake Placid. So decorate your current or new bike with a Halloween theme and dress up in your favorite costume. The 2.5-mile fun ride will begin at the Lake Placid Depot Museum and will benefit the museum. Sign up begins at 8 a.m. and the ride begins at 9:00 a.m. Cost is $18. Visit www.lakeplacidhistoricalsociety.org for details and to sign up.
Show off your new bike at the fund raiser for the Depot Museum and join the fun. There will be a prize for the most creatively decorated bike as well as a witches cackle contest at the end of the of the ride. Staff from Legacy Bicycles will be on hand to do a pre-check on your bike before the ride begins.