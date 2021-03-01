I read the letter "Is it really a win" and it appears the writer is angry with another writer. She investigates how many times and how often that writer has submitted letters to the editor. Now that writer expresses his dislike for Donald Trump and his followers. Well, he has the right to express his opinions as you have the right not to read his letters.
You stated that millions voted for Trump, but millions more voted for Joe Biden and that's why he is President Joe Biden.
You mention that you felt ashamed of the Obamas, because as you say they were ashamed of America. Not true, Michelle Obama said, "For the first time in my adult life, I am really proud of my country it feels like hope is making a comeback ... not just because Barack has done well, but because I think people are hungry for change." (Wisconsin primary February 2008.)
But when Trump was interviewed by Bill O' Reilly (February 3, 2016) O'Reilly asked Trump "Do you respect Putin?" Trump says "yes - it's better to get along with Russia than not." O'Reilly says "he's a killer." Trump responds "There are a lot of killers. We got a lot of killers. What you think our country's so innocent?" O'Reilly says "I don't know of any government leaders that are killers in America." Trump then said "Well take a look at what we've done too. Made a lot of mistakes." Trump equates America with Putin's Russia. Are we?
Joseph Alviano
Sebring