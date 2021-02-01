I certainly question it. On his first day in office he stopped construction of the Keystone Pipeline and put thousands of people out of work! He calls for unity but this is divisive.
When Joe Biden and Democrats ran for office in 2020 on the most radical platform ever concocted by their national party.
Under the guise of a "Green new deal" they aim to slap massive regulations on companies across America – causing job losses and economic depression.
Joe Biden himself said he wanted to end the oil and gas business in the United States.
We are in trouble. It is time to call our members of Congress. It is time to stand up peacefully. It is time for Christians to pray earnestly. Our country needs to repent and get back to God.
Thanks for listening.
Rev. Jerry R. McCauley
Lake Placid