To the President of the United States: “Biden”
You are destroying our country! Do you not have any common sense? Are you so filled with hate for President Donald J. Trump?
If you go ahead with letting all of the illegal foreigners in, give them Welfare, health insurance and all else you are promising, you are bankrupting our country. Doing away with the wall to let them in, is an act of willingly shutting down our country, destroying our economy, an act of treason.
Shutting down the pipeline is destroying the income of over 11,000 employees, raising the cost of gasoline to all of the United States people. Do you care? “No” you get your gasoline paid by the United States taxpayers. You are deplorable! We do not respect you, we deplore you.
You, Mr. Biden, should be tried for treason, impeached and sued for mistreatment of the American citizens. Are you out of your mind?
Helen Welch
Sebring