Many years ago when I lived in another part of the country, my house was located only a few blocks from a horse and dog track. Although the town in which I lived was small, it grew significantly one week each year when the races were held. On one such occasion, a local man asked me if I would be attending the horse and dog races soon to occur. When I told him I would not, he quickly responded, “Oh yeah, gambling is a sin.” I asked him if he could show me in the Bible where it said gambling was a sin. He could not. I further pointed out that nowhere in the Bible does it make such a statement. He then asked, “Well, is it right or wrong?” I told him I believed it to be not only wrong, but very wrong.
In order to discuss the subject clearly, we must first define gambling. Gambling is: “the act of risking what is yours in order to get what belongs to another with nothing given in return.” Many people will argue life is full of risks, and one takes chances all the time. This is true. However, gambling is not just taking a chance. It is doing so with one’s money in the hopes of gaining another’s without doing anything whatsoever to earn it (The Bible teaches the importance of working and earning what we have – 2 Thessalonians 3:6-12 and Ephesians 4:28.).
By its very definition, gambling in its purest form evokes an attitude of covetousness. Thayer’s Greek Lexicon defines a person who covets as one “eager to have more, especially what belongs to another.” The last of God’s original Ten Commandments stated that man was forbidden to covet what belonged to another (Exodus 20:17). This was repeated under the law of Christ in Romans 13:9, 10 and states that one should “love your neighbor as yourself.” Would coveting display love for another? Certainly not! Ephesians 5:5 declares that no covetous man “has an inheritance in the kingdom of Christ and God.”
The Bible also teaches us that we should be good stewards (or, good managers) of those things with which we have been entrusted (Luke 16:1-13; Matthew 25:14-30; 1 Corinthians 4: 1 & 2; 1 Peter 4:10). It is a simple fact that there is a much, much stronger probability one will lose more money gambling than he will ever gain. Are we being good stewards by taking the chance of losing any or even all of the money given to us by God (and remember, ALL blessings come from Him!)? Definitely not!
Gambling is also addictive. There would not be an organization called Gamblers Anonymous if it were not. This addiction often leads to crime and one’s own physical, mental, and emotional deterioration. Are we demonstrating proper self-control when we engage in an activity so harmful to the individual? No! Furthermore, this addiction leads to the decline and destruction of jobs, businesses, marriages, and families. Are we exhibiting good judgment when we support an institution so harmful to our society as a whole? Absolutely not!
Many other biblical reasons could be cited as to why gambling is wrong, but one which I must include is this: Gambling most assuredly affects, if not destroys, one’s influence over others for good. Even if I attended a race and did not gamble, my example to others would be impaired, if not damaged permanently. 1 Thessalonians 5:21 & 22 reads, “But examine everything carefully; hold fast to that which is good; abstain from every form of evil.” Remember, even the world considers gambling a “vice!”
Whether it is the races, the lottery, or a game of poker for pennies, gambling is a pit into which Satan is waiting for many of us to fall. There is no doubt gambling can be a lot of fun and a source of great excitement when one actually wins. However, that is exactly how Satan lures so many to their destruction. He simply convinces them to ignore what God says is right and, instead, do what feels good. Feelings are wonderful things, but they will not get us to Heaven. Only obedience to God’s will and His amazing grace can save.
The next time you have the opportunity to gamble away a few dollars or a life’s savings, rather than hoping for the rare moment to “quit while you are ahead,” grab hold of the sure way to win and “quit before you ever begin.”
Kevin’s Komments is written by Kevin Patterson and presented by the Sebring Parkway church of Christ assembling at 3800 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Find us on the internet at www.sebringcoc.com, or e-mail us at sebringparkway@sebringcoc.com.
If you cannot worship with us in person, take time to “assemble” with us online! Sunday morning worship begins at 10:00 a.m. and Wednesday night Bible Study LIVE! begins at 6:00 p.m. on our YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRX8fs9RZ-On52Upt2U4tAw) and Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/sebringparkwaychurchofchrist/).