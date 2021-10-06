The fictional story is told of a group of scientists who got together and decided that mankind had come far enough on its own that it no longer needed God. So, they picked a representative from among their number to go and inform God that they finally were through with Him. The scientist walked up and said, “God, we’ve decided that we no longer need You. We’re to the point that we can clone people and do many amazing things by ourselves, so why don’t You just go off and leave us alone.”
God listened very patiently to the scientist, and when he finished talking, God said, “You believe that you do not need Me. I believe that you need Me. So, let us resolve this dilemma the old-fashioned way. Let us have a man-making contest.”
The scientist replied, “That sounds great!”
“But,” God quickly added, “we’re going to do this just like I did it back in the days of Adam. We will make a man from the dust of the Earth.” The scientist agreed, bent down, and grabbed a handful of dirt from the ground. God looked at him and said, “No, no! That will not work at all. You are going to have to create your own dirt!”
Genesis 1:1 reads, “In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth.” Therefore, we know that God is the Creator of all things.
Exodus 20:11 declares, “For in six days the LORD made the heavens and the earth, the sea and all that is in them, and rested on the seventh day...” Therefore, we know that God created all things in six days.
Regarding mankind, Jesus asked the rhetorical question in Matthew 19:4, “Have you not read that He who created them from the beginning made them male and female?” Therefore, we know that God created human beings at the beginning of time, and humanity has existed ever since.
Romans 1:20 states, “For since the creation of the world His invisible attributes, His eternal power and divine nature, have been clearly seen, being understood through what has been made, so that they are without excuse.” Therefore, God’s omnipotence (all-powerful nature) has been seen in the world around us and understood by man since the creation of the world. According to this passage of scripture, the evidence is so clear for the existence and power of God that we are without excuse to believe anything else.
My question is simple: Why would anyone believe anything else? If my Creator tells me in the His word (the Bible) what He did (created everything), how long He took to do it (six days), and that we (humanity) are a part of that original creation, then that is good enough for me. The real question is this: Is God’s word good enough for you?
