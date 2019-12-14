This week I am going to weigh in on a controversial subject. One that is hotly debated this time of year. One I have strong feelings about.
Is the 1988 movie “Die Hard” a Christmas movie?
For the innocent, “Die Hard” is an action/thriller movie starring Bruce Willis as a New York cop who gets caught in a Los Angeles skyscraper during a heist. The major bad guy is played by Alan Rickman, who would go on to play Severus Snape in the Harry Potter films.
The movie is rated R for language and violence. Made for $28 million, it would go on to gross $141 million worldwide in theaters. It launched Bruce Willis as an action hero and spawned four sequels. In 2017, it was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry.
The movie takes place during Christmas Eve, when off-duty cop John McClane (Willis) goes to LA to see his ex-wife and kids. He visits his ex-wife at her office Christmas party, taking place on the upper floors of the Nakatomi building. While there, German terrorist Hans Gruber and his crew crash the party, and McClane goes into stealth mode to try to save everyone.
There’s a lot more going on than this sketch, but I don’t want to spoil the movie if you haven’t seen it. It’s action-packed, and a thriller in every sense of the world. Lots of fun characters, lots of twists, and in and of itself a good movie.
Yes. Despite the language (which is one of the only issues I have with the film) and the violence, this is a good movie. I recommend it with the caveat that it won’t be everyone’s cup of tea, and definitely not for children.
All that being said, is it a Christmas movie?
There are those Scrooges who will point out it isn’t about Christmas per se. It’s about a cop trying to stop terrorists. It’s an action film, therefore it’s not a Christmas movie. And Bruce Willis is on record as saying it’s NOT a Christmas movie, it’s a Bruce Willis movie.
To all of them, even Willis, I say bah humbug.
The movie takes place on Christmas Eve, at a Christmas party. Christmas music is threaded throughout the score. It’s also about a man trying to reconcile with his wife — a romantic element. One of the screenwriters of the film, Steven E. de Souza, said in 2017 that it is a Christmas movie.
Furthermore, 20th Century Fox, who is behind the film, weighed in last year. On the 30th anniversary of the film, they issued “A Die Hard — Christmas Edition” that includes a movie trailer recut to present the film as a Christmas story. (The trailer is on YouTube and a hoot to watch.)
And in 2015, “Die Hard” was voted the greatest Christmas movie by readers of the British film magazine Empire. Granted, this was one magazine and not American. But it’s evidence for the point.
In case you haven’t figured it out, I regard “Die Hard” as a Christmas movie. It takes the holiday tropes and combines them with an action film. As a friend of mine pointed out, McClane’s wife is named “Holly.” That’s just one of many details that point to the conclusion.
So, if you need a new holiday tradition, pour yourself a cup of eggnog, settle on the couch with a loved one, and watch “Die Hard.” And if you want to challenge me about it, you can email me at laura@laurahware.com. Just be prepared for a debate.