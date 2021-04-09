There is the question asked at times: “Do you want to play chess or checkers?” The point is that to do careful and thoughtful advanced planning, you should play chess instead of checkers. Playing checkers has a strategy many times of be reactive to what was the last move made by your opponent.
Over the past 20 years I have attempted to play chess and not checkers in planning and implementing our aviation and aerospace program in our school district. I have been forced into playing checkers from time to time as situations, budgets and other things develop that were out of our control. That is the reality of education today; it is not for the faint of heart.
I can say most of the time working on my chess game within the framework of developing our aviation program has worked out very well. We had a vision that was developed with ideas and input from many people. We listened to what people said was important and what they were wiling to support. Our plans were incremental, which means, to use a baseball analogy, we didn’t swing for the fences while at bat, but just needed a base hit. We didn’t need to hit a home run, although we did hit a few, but just get in the game, make some positive movement toward our goals and vision.
I have had the opportunity to share our program and how it was developed on a national stage and responded to many requests of, “How did you do that?”. We have shared the steps and lessons we learned along the way, both good and bad, but one point important above all the rest is that it didn’t happen overnight. The growth was incremental, step by step, always moving forward and knowing what we needed in the future. If there was a potential issue ahead that might slow our progress down, we developed a plan to overcome it well before we encountered the challenge. We were playing chess.
So, why am I going on about chess and checkers? I am inviting you to be a player in our chess game. As we move through the end of this school year, we are thinking about the next school year beginning in August. We expect to be back to full strength with enrollments in our Aviation Academy and adding some exciting internship/work-study opportunities within the program.
There are two initiatives we need to secure with community support before next August. The first is having our students build an aircraft engine with JB Engines. This will be an engine that will have many aircraft applications and be attractive to aircraft owners building an aircraft or replacing their current powerplant. It will be state-of-the-art and will be taken to Sun-N-Fun in 2022 and auctioned off. The funds raised by the auction will go back to support the Aviation Academy.
The second initiative will be to purchase another aircraft kit to build during the school year. There are two kits we have in mind, either a Rans RV-12 or a Zenith 750. Both kits could be completed within the school year. After completion, the aircraft would be sold to purchase another kit for the following school year’s aviation class to build.
We have proven that our students can build an aircraft to high quality fit and finish standards. We need help from our community to help invest in our youth and the development of their skills. The return on this investment is significant. If you are interested in helping, all donations are tax deductible and very much appreciated. Contact me with what you may be able to do in our current “chess game.”
On a short-term effort, come out and eat some pancakes with us tomorrow at the EAA Chapter 1240 Aviation Development Center, starting at 8 a.m., through Gate 24 at the Sebring Regional Airport. Young Eagle flights will be available for youth 8 to 17 years of age.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.