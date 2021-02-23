After once again seeing a negative letter from a certain man, I decided to do a search using his name to see how often he wrote letters to the editor ... and his name came up 53 times. I didn’t scroll down to see how many days between each and every letter, but I do know that I am getting sick and tired of his constant complaining about people that supported President Trump.
I supported President Trump, as well as millions of other intelligent, patriotic conservative Christians. To listen to the prolific writer one would think we’re all idiots ... at least in his narrow mind. Does this man not realize that we’re sick of his negativity? Does he not think that President Trump’s supporters cared more that he loved America than the fact that he did put his foot in his mouth at times. We didn’t care, because President Trump was not a politician, he was a businessman with a strong sense of patriotism. The fact that he had been married more than once and had been a womanizer was overlooked because he loved America. I remember feeling so sad when listening to the Obamas repeatedly saying they were ashamed of America ... and I was ashamed of them for saying that, especially in the positions they were in.
I had to look at the rules for accepting Letters to the Editor. I thought they were to be spaced out at every two weeks, but see the rule is four a month. I also looked at the search and saw there occasionally were only a few days between that writer writing another letter full of hatred towards President Trump, me and millions of others like myself.
Thank God there are enough writers like myself that also get sick of his hatred and defend our former president. We remember how great America was the first three years of his presidency ... and how much hope we had for America that maybe, just maybe, America could get back to being the best place in the world in which to live. And I believe this is only my third letter in over a year. So, you may have won and have your man in the White House, for now, but with as fast as he is trying to destroy America, have you really won? I think not. See you at the gas pumps.
Ginny Haymaker
Sebring