Is it sound thinking when you don’t like someone, to paint a picture about a person that he is this detestable person trying to do harm to people?
I remember Satan coming against Michael the arch angel over the body of God’s servant Moses; he did not rail on Satan but said the Lord rebukes you.
Right thinking should be that we judge not people in authority without respect for their position and that we should treat everyone with respect. Right thinking says love your neighbor as yourself.
Is it right thinking to think about your views as being right and the other person’s as wrong without listening and trying to understand what he or she is saying; should not there be a pause on your thinking to be open minded to truth logic, reasoning, and understanding with analysis of the consequences of what is being said?
Is it right thinking to hold grudges and bitterness to anyone for a long time and live in that dungeon of angst, instead of right thinking, by being forgiving as Jesus has forgiven us?
Is it right thinking when someone has pushed the right buttons to make you angry; has frustrated you so you strike back with words that you know are fighting words use in defense; when you need to know why those buttons were pushed to begin with? It is honorable to forgive a fault and to try to understand a person.
Right thinking says pray for that person.
The love chapter in I Corinthians 13 … it is something we’ve heard many times but do we understand and put it in practice as right thinking?
Sound thinking suffereth long, is kind, envieth not, boasteth not, behaves correctly, seeks not its own but the others benefit, is sure of sound thinking, thinks no evil and stops evil thoughts when they occur. Love and sound thinking endures all things.
God is perfect and loves us. He knows we are weak and in need of his help. Sound thinking says believe and trust in God.
Sound thinking says when your mind is not thinking right and this world has caused you to be troubled and depressed to stop and go to church of your choosing; and hear the Word of God to feed your soul.
You will notice a change in your thinking, a change in your attitude, a belief that God is speaking to you, and cares about you and loves you, when you go to church.
You will be happier and depression will ease up if you discipline yourself and go to church. God will work in your life even if you don’t believe.
The love of God will cleanse your soul. And you will have sound thinking; worldly thinking won’t have a hold on you. You will feel free and good about yourself. And hopefully you will realize salvation comes from Jesus Christ.
Paul M. Strunc
Sebring