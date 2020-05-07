COVID-19 notwithstanding, it appears we are about to be set free once again. Of course, this will come in small opportunities we best not squander, or we may be placed on restriction once more. While I would like to cheer and motor over to whatever beach will allow me a day of sun six feet from other humans, I’m hesitant to believe it. We just don’t listen, do we?
Did you have a coronavirus vacation reconnecting with family during leisurely days recapturing a slower pace of life? If so, I hope it was restful. If you were sheltering with small children, may a shred of your sanity remain, and you emerge with your last nerve intact. Now we know why we were told to play outside as children and not return until the streetlights came on.
Retirees may have found little change other than the inconvenience of not tooling about town on enjoyable errands before catching that Early Bird Special. Others, like our family, have continued working remotely or worked more than they ever have keeping things humming in the community. Regardless of what you have been or have not been doing, as restrictions lift, there may be a slight exhale, but I think we will all still be holding our breath.
Most of that air will be sheltered behind masking of various sorts. While I am feeling meh about masks, I will wear one to keep myself and others safe. I am also channeling good energy, so I don’t pull a little COVID-crazy on you if you’re not wearing one. I will keep reminding myself that your choices are not my problem, but then again, your breathing, laughing, or coughing might be. Things sure will be different, won’t they?
With all honesty, I have been nowhere for weeks. My first responder hubby was already out every day, so he handled the few store trips on his way home. Essentially the essential employee bought the essentials on only essential trips. Say that five times fast while wearing a mask. Everything else was ordered online and delivered. Never one to utilize this option previously, I see benefits despite the added expense. Whether one can shoulder those added fees long term seems unrealistic — at least for us.
Still, I am looking forward to returning to the little pleasures in life. Digging into a vegetarian burrito at Don Jose or enjoying a cold brew at Starbucks is on my short-term goal list. After all, this gal’s cooked dinner for more than 50 nights in a row. I’m ready for someone else to rustle the grub. That said, it will be hard to dine while masked. Outdoor dining sounds good, but this is Florida. The heat is rising faster than your blood pressure when a person refuses to stay six feet back at the local big box store.
A lot of changes are before us. Here’s hoping we will navigate them with grace and good will. For those that won’t, may the rest of us remember most people are doing the best they can. Let’s work together so our lifestyles, employment, businesses, organizations, and community can start the engines again. We need to move forward, one safe step at a time.