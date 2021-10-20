Someone told me I come up with witty comments.
I have wit? I don’t know how that happened, but it might be age.
Last year, I hit a half century. By then I’d spent decades of watching cartoons, stand-up comedy and sit-coms, where well-turned phrases always got laughs.
I spent a lifetime reading British humorists and sharp-witted comic strips like Peanuts, B.C., The Far Side, Calvin & Hobbes, and some that even put a little venom in their biting satire.
I’ve spent more than a quarter century in the newsroom: No better punnery on the planet. One copy editor we had threw puns around like a Frisbee. (Right, Bruce?)
I once sat across from a headline writer whose pun-y headers were groaners. (Love ya’, Ted!).
The wit of one managing editor, whenever he asked me what my stories were about that day, helped me find witty openings (Thanks, Bill!).
I should thank social media, both for its limitations and competition. Nowhere else can you immediately catch people’s attention, whether promoting a nonprofit or the next day’s headlines.
At the same time, social media has often outmatched me as people with a quick mouse for memes — those humorous altered images, videos and words — could post them to viral results on the internet.
Doesn’t hurt that I’m a Gen-Xer, though. We’re snarky.
I also became a dad a few years back, and fatherhood comes with a license to pun.
Even so, that doesn’t mean people get my dad-joke, two-thirds-of-a-pun humor. I’ve lived most of my life in a sarcasm: That cognitive gap between one who makes a joke and those who don’t get it.
By my age, my jokes are full groan.
Example: “You know what?”
Answer: “Yes. He plays second base.”
Follow-up: “That’s an old joke!”
Comeback: “So are you!”
The best jokes are old ones. I can’t get enough of “Who’s on first?” or some parody of it. Along with the urbane comedy of the ‘70s and ‘80s, I also learned from Burns & Allen, Jack Benny, The Marx Brothers and other vaudeville/radio folks.
Will I ever be as good as they were? No. Who can beat Groucho’s “I shot an elephant in my pajamas,” or Burns’ “Say ‘Good night,’ Gracie”?
Those are soitenly [sic] some of the funniest-lookin’ things I ever hoid [sic].
As for getting old, Groucho said that’s not difficult: You just have to live long enough.
Like him, I intend to live forever, or die trying.
Phil Attinger is a staff writer at the Highlands News-Sun. Contact him via email at phil.attinger@highlandsnewssun.com