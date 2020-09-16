Three weeks ago, I had a patient ask me if his hearing was normal for his age. There really is not a consistent answer for that. Considering that my patient worked and played around lots of noise and now is 78 years old, there were a lot of variables that contributed to his hearing thresholds. With that in mind, he only had a moderate hearing loss. So really, in comparison to others in his age group and noise exposure, his hearing loss was not as severe as I was expecting from his patient discovery before the test. Maybe it was the fact that he had really long and winding ear canals, thus, the damaging sounds he experienced for years lessened in pressure before the hearing mechanism was stimulated. Maybe it was because he tried to wear ‘some type’ of hearing protection ‘sometimes.’ So many variables and genetics exist with everyone’s individual circumstances.
When I explained this to him, I was astounded chuckled when he exclaimed, “You mean others’ hearing is a lot worse than mine? I can’t even carry on a conversation if there is more than two people talking.”
I chuckled and asked him how long he had been having a problem. He said he noticed it five years ago when they kept their 5-year-old granddaughter for three weeks. He thought it was just her. But, now that she is 10 and he still struggles with literally everything she says ... he knows it’s time. Upon discussing his activities, he confides that it’s ‘just time.’ Just time to stop struggling and being frustrated.
What he was really saying is that his life is to valuable to be miserable. To make others miserable. His family and friends are important to him. They are valuable to him.
We went over levels of technology and options and costs of each. He decided if he was going to invest then he would get the best. He was a little overwhelmed at what sounded too good to be true (his words). He decided he wanted something in the ear, so we ordered him custom Bluetooth hearing instruments, Livio edge AI.
He had a smartphone and wished he could hear his kids and grandkids better when they call. So this was the perfect choice.
Three days ago, he was fit with his Livio Edge AI custom hearing instruments. After fine tuning and verifying that his prescription was to specifications, we set up his phone for him. Then, we made some calls. First one was to that little 10-year-old granddaughter who was so very special to him. From there ... this cracked me up ... he wanted to call his financial advisor. It was a friend of his, but he felt the need to tell him he had “invested his money well.” He was laughing with the guy so hard. It was so very cool. I swear, I watched him drop 10 years from the stress in his face.
I thought I would just share this little story, if you are having difficulty understanding people. Are you accusing others of mumbling? Don’t keep saying to yourself that you will wait for your hearing to get worse. Don’t let yourself get trapped into the mindset that your hearing “isn’t bad enough yet.” If you are not understanding, then it is time to explore your options for a better hearing and a more enjoyable life. Call today and schedule a complete hearing evaluation and consultation. To Hear Better Is To Live Better!
Roseann B. Kiefer, B.A., BC-HIS, is owner of Lampe and Kiefer Hearing Aid Center, Sebring. This information is not intended to prevent, diagnose, treat or cure your condition. Always talk to your doctor before following any medical advice or starting a diet or exercise program.