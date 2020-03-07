This Feb. 27 I took the opportunity to pick up a few surgical masks as my wife is dealing with a serious illness. Two pharmacies were sold out. I went to another medical supply store and found some. Very pleasant people and said they were limiting sales to 10 per person and a buck each. Bought my 10 and left.
Friday, Feb. 28, had my wife pick up 10 more just in case coronavirus really gets out of hand. She came out with 10, and they were identical except for the price: $30; $3 each.
I went back in and asked what happened in one day. Their answer was supplier went up, so they had to go up. Wow! 200%! Supplier or pharmacy?
Priced them out and found some as low as 20 for $4.99.
Just asking?
John Hughes
Lake Placid