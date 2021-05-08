Is socialism understood?
The Highlands News-Sun seems to endlessly print opinions denouncing socialism. Personally, I’m not convinced that the people who write these comments could define socialism, or even that they could define capitalism. They don’t seem to distinguish between socialism and communism. While I don’t believe in state socialism, to those who attack socialism, apparently anyone to the left of Attila the Hun is a socialist.
For instance, I remember someone saying, “Socialism is against God.” Let me deal with this point.
“’I will be quick to testify against ... those who defraud laborers of their wages, who oppress the widows and the fatherless, and deprive aliens of justice, but do not fear me,’ says the Lord Almighty.” Malachi 3:5.
After taking control of Israel, did Joshua sell farm and pasture land to the highest bidder? No, the land was distributed to tribes by lot, and then by lot to families. In Joshua 19:9, it is decided that the tribe of Judah doesn’t need all the land they wound up with, so some of it is given to the tribe of Simeon.
The Israelites had to get out and work this land, but the goal is that everyone would have enough land and resources to feed their family.
Building up large estates is discouraged throughout the Old Testament. “Woe to you who add house to house and join field to field till no space is left and you live alone in the land.” Isaiah 5:8.
Dale L. Gillis
Sebring