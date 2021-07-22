When we booked our campsite online, it had been years since we had visited this particular park and all the sites had been redone, so nothing was familiar. Delighted to find the remodel offering much more privacy and a sense of seclusion, we made the most of each afternoon by sitting outside and enjoying the serenity. Who knew that an escaping chip bag would lead to one of the best moments of the whole weekend?
As my camping mate stood up to go get another drink, the stiff sea breeze carried off his empty chip bag. He bent down to grab it and just then something behind him caught my eye. I strained a bit to ensure my vision and brain agreed and then uttered, “There is a bobcat right behind you.”
As he slowly turned to view her, we decided to refer to the animal as a she, but I cannot be certain it was a female. She simply regarded us viewing her and resettled herself. About the same size as a large housecat, she sat on her haunches and sleepily looked around. Praying she would remain still, I slinked into the camper to grab my camera as he slipped back toward his lawn chair. We moved like mimes, slowing our movements in effort to not startle her and lose this remarkable opportunity. Thankfully, she seemed unconcerned about our movements, stayed put and so our mutual observation began.
She looked about, sometimes stretching a little before sitting back up. I suspect this was a young bobcat due to her small size and lack of fear over our presence. She even closed her eyes after a bit, her body swaying in the breeze as though she was dozing. It was a beautiful day and around that sleepy time of the afternoon after all. Overcast and threatening of storms, I imagine she had just awoken and was preparing to go find a meal before the sky opened.
Any movement on our part resulted in her snapping her golden eyes open in wary review, but still she remained. We quietly conversed, wondering aloud just how long she had been sitting out there watching us. Not more than perhaps 20 feet from our lawn chairs and camper, she had simply emerged from the brushy habitat at the rear of our campsite. We had seen marsh rabbits all around the area the night before so likely she was hoping for hunting opportunities.
Intent on some movement nearby, she suddenly crouched to hide in the taller grass. Another camper was walking along the roadway with a dog on a leash. She watched with flicking ears but stayed. At one point she yawned. I laughed, thinking how much the behavior of this wild cat reminded me of my own household of furry freeloaders.
Suddenly she seemed to spark a bit of interest and like a vapor, folded her lanky body and slipped away into the brush. Just like that, one of the best wildlife sightings of my year was over. Thankful for the abundant photos I was able to take, we agreed this feline phantom was the cat’s pajamas.