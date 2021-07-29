Our front loading washer had become rather problematic. Where we could once unplug and replug to reset the electronic brains of the machine when it went wonky, it had become an ongoing aggravation. No longer did one quick reset solve the issue. We had to do it a handful of times. Then came the need to continuously push the start button to get it going. We were doing more disconnecting and button finessing than actual laundry, but it was working so we grudgingly complied. Then one day it didn’t stick with the program.
When we plugged back in, no cheery chimes or blinking green lights greeted us. Had the washer grown tired of us as well? We checked the breaker box, but all was good. We unplugged and waited. We replugged and watched. We did it all over again and then for good measure, we walked away to give it some time to consider how it was behaving. We said a few prayers, plugged her back in and realized our predicament. The washer was dead in the water, gone like a freight train, done.
After a repair inquiry call, I realized my dilemma. We could spend money and time on a service call for this dead hunk of metal and electronics or we could spend time and money on a new washer. With it being six of one, half dozen of the other and nearly 12 years of service under its belts, we decided to invest in a new machine.
You might agree, unless you’re one of those tech-loving sorts, that our next appliance should be devoid of the bells, whistles and WiFi links we found so problematic. That was honestly my goal. I dreamed of a metal monster with three settings and an impeller that would beat my laundry to cleanliness for the duration of my existence. These dependable devices no longer exist or if they do, I was unable to connect with that vendor. Due to this I checked out a well-known retailer and scrolled through more options than the laundry I would wash each week. How to decide?
In the end I picked the best buy with the most favorable reviews. I later realized I may have not looked over the options because when I saw the control panel, I balked. Doing a fast read of the owner’s manual, the options boggled my mind.
Did you know you can add your washer to your SmartThings? For those who aren’t into all that, it means I can add my machine to my home network and control it via my voice or my smartphone. I checked and sure enough, the washer had already linked up as soon as it landed. Amazing when you consider we have a printer that still stubbornly resists assimilation no matter how many times we troubleshoot it.
I can even download additional washer settings via an app and allow my phone and new washing machine to communicate about any issues that might crop up. How’s that for family bonding? I suspect we are just a few years from a Jetson’s lifestyle of voice directed machinery. I just hope we, and the appliances, can all get along. Considering what a struggle communication can be, I feel a bit skeptical. After all, my printer still continues to ignore me.