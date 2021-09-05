Sebring International Raceway has been welcoming race car fans for decades for the famed 12 Hours of Sebring, but the oldest continuously operating auto endurance racetrack in North America is just the start when it comes to racing adventures in our area.
Several new types of races, both professional and amateur, have been added to the Sebring area calendar and have put the destination on the map as Florida’s top sports racing destination. From motorized surfboarding and skateboarding to cycling and running to lawn mowers, the Sebring area has something for every adrenaline junkie – including what will be the very first combined obstacle race weekend event with a Spartan Race and Tough Mudder held together.
Mark your calendar for these upcoming 2021 events:
- GFNY Marathon: A brand new event for 2021, GFNY Marathon is hosted by the same team from GFNY Cycling (see below). This new annual marathon and half marathon will push runners to their maximum, with a race that starts and finishes on the Sebring Raceway track. If you want more of a relaxed experience, sign up for their Fun Run on the same day. (Oct. 24)
- GFNY Cycling: The largest cycling event in Florida, GFNY welcomed more than 900 riders from across the U.S. for its inaugural edition in 2020. With the hope we’ll see less Covid travel restrictions later this year for international travelers it’s anticipated that riders from around the world will join the 2021 event. (Oct. 31 with a GFNY Kids Race on Oct. 30)
- Creventic 24 Hours of Sebring: The 24H Series will close out its 2021 season at the famed Sebring International Raceway. The Hankook 24H Sebring will mark the fourth Creventic-run endurance race to be held in the US (Nov. 12-14)
- Turkey Trot 5K: Celebrating its 29th anniversary in 2021, this annual Thanksgiving morning race through Highlands Hammock State Park is a longstanding tradition in Sebring. (Nov. 25)
- Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Classic Sebring 12 Hour Sebring, Pistons and Props: The Classic Sebring 12 Hour features four full days of historic and vintage sports car racing and a “fly-in” and display of equally awe-inspiring military and civilian aircraft from the last half century and older. (Dec. 1-5)
- Jingle Bell Run: An annual 5k race to get you ready for the holidays! (Dec. 10)
- Spartan X Tough Mudder Weekend: Spartan, the premier obstacle course race tour in the nation, has recently acquired Tough Mudder, a mud-based obstacle course race. The two will hold their very first combined weekend in the Sebring Area to end out 2021, expected to bring up to 15,000 athletes to the region. (Dec. 11-12)
- Lawn Mower Racing – The Avon Park Mower-Plex is America’s first for-purpose lawn mower racing facility hosting lawn mower races the second Saturday of each month September-May.
Race Events for 2022 include:
- Bike Sebring 12/24: an Ultra-Marathon Cycling Association sanctioned 12-hour event and a non-drafting RAAM qualifying event, open to the public.
- Sebring Speed Tour: experience 850 hp TransAm cars, classic Corvettes, Alfas, Porsches, historic F.1 and Indy cars hitting the track at Sebring International Raceway.
- Liqui Moly ProWatercross National Tour: this season opening event welcomes more than 100 competitors from around the country, nearly 500 event attendees and hundreds of spectators. All of the racing action will be featured on CBS Sports Network.
- The Mobil 1 12 Hours of Sebring presented by Advance Auto Parts: the world famous 12-hour sportscar endurance race returns to Sebring every March.
- Sebring Multisport Festival – Half Iron and Olympic Triathlon: Florida’s premier multisport experience is returning to Sebring for its 2nd edition in 2022. This event is an opportunity for athletes to qualify for USA Triathlon’s Team USA for World Triathlon Championships.
- Heartland Triathlon: Featuring Sprint and Olympic distance triathlon, duathlon and aquabike.
- Firecracker 5k: This yearly celebration of America’s birthday draws hundreds decked out in red, white and blue running gear.
- Motosurf and MotoSkate Games: A new version of surf and turf! The new sport of motorized surfboard racing and motorized skateboard races happens outside the Sebring Civic Center. Welcoming top racers from across the globe for a weekend of televised competition.
For more information about the Highlands County Tourist Development Council (TDC) and a list of upcoming area events, go to VisitSebring.com and follow us on social media: @VisitSebring #VisitSebring.
Casey Wohl Hartt is the lead marketing consultant for Visit Sebring/Highlands County TDC. Raised in Highlands County, Hartt has 20+ years of experience in marketing, brand management and public relations. She worked for various Florida industries before launching her own marketing and public relations firm, Gray Dog Communications, and travel brand, The Getaway Girl, in 2007.