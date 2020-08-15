This stupid pandemic just ramped up a notch in my life.
No, I’m not sick. Neither is Don. Our kids are fine, and the grandbabies are still adorable.
No, the news that has ticked me off is found in an article I read on my news app. The article, which can be found at www.cnn.com, contains the following headline: “Dr Pepper is the Latest Pandemic Shortage.”
This got my attention. I don’t drink alcohol, so news about a beer shortage would hardly hit my radar. A Pepsi shortage might get a raised eyebrow, but in my life Diet Pepsi is the drink of last resort, what I’ll grudgingly accept at a restaurant that doesn’t have the good sense to serve Coke products.
But a shortage of Dr Pepper? Say it isn’t so.
I suspected this to be the case. I am addicted to Diet Dr Pepper, and Don likes it as well, so it’s a staple on my grocery list. We buy several two-liter bottles on a regular basis.
While regular Diet Dr Pepper is good in and of itself, the best flavor is Diet Cherry Dr Pepper. Many moons ago they also sold that in two-liter bottles, and that was the drink of choice in the Ware household.
Then they quit selling it in bottles, and if we wanted the cherry version, we had to buy cans. Okay, that wasn’t a dealbreaker. We’d supplement it with bottled regular Diet Dr Pepper, and life was still good.
Until the cans vanished. I’m not talking about just not being available in a single store. No one seemed to carry them anymore. It drove me crazy trying to figure out why Diet Cherry Dr Pepper had become so scarce.
So, the CNN article got my attention. According to it, the scarcity isn’t limited to Highlands County. There are parts of the U.S. where Dr Pepper isn’t available in any flavor. The article references the company that owns the soda, Keurig Dr Pepper, which apparently blames the shortage on increasing demand for the drink.
The company assures fans of the drink they’re working on the problem and advises us to keep checking our local retailers for a return of our favorite flavors.
The article also mentions that there’s a shortage of aluminum cans, which may or may not have an impact on the soda shortage. Add that people are buying more canned drinks instead of going out to imbibe their beverages, and you can see how demand might have overcome supply.
Some of you may be shaking your heads and thinking, “But Laura, most stores carry a generic version of Dr Pepper. Surely you can drink that.”
Yeah, I could drink Sebring water, too, but I like my taste buds. Generic is lightyears away from the real thing. I’d drink Diet Pepsi before I’d resort to generic. I might even drink Sebring water before I touched generic, but I’ve never been tested to that extent.
Fortunately, here in Highlands County we’ve been able to get our hands on Diet Dr Pepper on a semi-regular basis, so I haven’t gone cold turkey yet. In fact, I’m drinking some right now as I type up this column.
So, there you have it – I can blame the pandemic for depriving me of my favorite drink. That is my gripe this week. A minor one in the grand scheme of things, but real, nonetheless.
Here’s hoping you’re coping as well as you can right now. And if you somehow have managed to score your favorite drink during these trying times, count yourself lucky. Not everyone is so fortunate.