Well, the 43 spineless Republican Senators drank the Kool aid. Regardless of the five deaths, 140 law enforcement officers injured, some permanently, thousands of dollars damaged and personally running for their very lives, they acquitted Trump on a technicality. After days of convincing videos, tweets, rally speeches in Trump's own words, to say this man is innocent of promoting that riot is a travesty of justice.
Mitch McConnel acquitted Trump and then gave a two-minute speech condemning Trump as the very person that incited the riot, "how do you figure"? Trump now has license to continue his destruction of our democracy with his conspiracy theories, deep state, rigged elections, fake news and "it's a hoax." He has already announced that he will do all he can to destroy the careers of the seven senators that voted to convict him. After all, you don't speak ill of the Donald.
I have been a lifelong Conservative, but very quickly became a "never Trumper," now I do not recognize the present Republican Party and the yoke Trump has around their necks. If you don't compliment this man everyday in some fashion he takes it as a personal insult and has ruined many careers in the last four years and the classic example is what he did to his very loyal vice president, Mike Pence, saying he lacked courage in not overturning the election and then calling him a traitor to the United States.
Since the Republican Party can't stop him, my hope is the prosecutors in New York, the Attorney General in Georgia and the IRS, can somehow put this guy in his place. As Mike Bloomberg said, Trump is nothing but a New York con man.
Hal Graves
Sebring