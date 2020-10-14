Many people wanted a change in our government in 2016. However, is this the change wanted? A president who:
- says he knows more than the generals and the scientists
- says only he can fix things
- says he can shoot someone in public and nothing will happen to him
- overrides the proper authority to give security clearance to certain family members
- says people are great until they disagree with him and then he fires them
- replaces staff with people who have no background for the position they’re taking
- breaks and defies the norms of the presidency
- calls the media fake news unless they report what he wants stated
- uses the word hoax for situations he wants to deny
- separates children for their mothers
- uses teargas to dispel peaceful protesters for a photo op
- wants a military parade but calls service members losers and suckers
- admires Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-Un
- stands in front of the White House with his family and calls it home
- claims the elections rigged and fraudulent before it even takes place
- smiles at his audience as they chant 12 more years
I don’t want an autocrat, wanna-be dictator, for president, do you?
Sue Kraus
Sebring