The time change is something we have all learned to deal with, however it can actually have an effect on your health. This old tradition, of course, stems from efforts to allow farmers the maximum amount of daylight hours in the day but this was a decision made before the health effects of the change were considered.
The changes our body goes through when the time change happens depends on your own personal lifestyle. There’s no doubt however, that springing forward interrupts all of our circadian rhythms. When we move the time either forward or backwards, our day-night cycle is interrupted. As a result, it can become more difficult to wake up and fall asleep.
The effects of the time change on health are, of course, felt the most by those of us who sleep the least. I think I fall into that category. Studies have shown that people who sleep six hours or less on average a night will feel more tired and groggy following the time change.
Daylight saving time not only affects our physical well being, it can also have an impact on mental health. In fact, studies have shown that in the days following the time change “self reported life satisfaction deteriorates.” For people who are fully employed, the effects are worse.
For some people, seasonal affective disorder (SAD) can become a bigger issue after daylight saving time. Around 1.5 billion people deal with this disorder, meaning that many people deal with the winter and sometimes summer blues, only worsened by the time change and the effect it has on how we all experience light throughout the day.
Initially, the time change was also introduced as a way to save energy. Benjamin Franklin was one of the first to implement this idea in an effort to save energy. This was, of course, in the 1700’s and the concept of energy was very different than today’s. Since that time, modern advancements have made the idea of the time change saving energy completely inapplicable.
In fact, studies from the Bureau of Economic Research have shown that daylight saving time can increase residential electricity demands. In addition, demands for heating and cooling demands can increase, further exemplifying the fact that daylight saving currently has no effect is conserving energy.
Personally, I find the time change to be an unnecessary annoyance. I understand that it had its place in helping the United States develop, however I don’t think it’s needed anymore. Farming at the scale we do now, feeding the country is no longer reliant on the amount of hours of sunlight the country receives daily.
However, I don’t see there being a change in the way we observe the time change. At least not any time in the near future. Of course, this is not the biggest issue facing the United States today, but it is an annoyance that we can all relate to. Whether we like it or not, I think the time change and its effect are here to stay.