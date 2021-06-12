Is Wawa affiliated with China?
I was told the three new Wawa gas stations were owned or affiliated with China. If so, I think we as Americans should know this. They (China) gave us 19 and as for I – if I know it – will give them 0.
It seems funny when Trump was president construction was not going on. When the dems got in, Biden and his son said, I’m sure, full speed ahead China.
Anyway, I can understand your negative restrictions and I don’t want my house burned down.
However, if these stations are China affiliated, I think we should know. “Hot Shot” roach killer is sold by Spectrum Corp, is it not? All of China’s owned business should be available to us. I for one won’t procure their junk. Also I think you can do it tactfully in letting it out and I’m sure it will be welcome news.
James Ronald Wilkinson
Sebring