May is Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, meant to celebrate the various and vibrant cultures of more than sixty countries, territories, and islands. The continent of Asia and most of the Pacific islands can seem foreign and removed from the U.S. however 22 million Americans trace their roots from Asia. The 50th state, Hawaii, is located in the Pacific Ocean and has the highest Polynesian (indigenous people) population in the United States.
Ilona Helliangao is a library assistant at Lake Placid Memorial Library, who lived over 40 years in Hawaii before moving to Florida. She graciously agreed to be interviewed and give insight on Hawaiian culture and her eventful life. Ilona’s father served overseas in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II when he met and married Ilona’s German mother. Ilona was born in Germany in 1947, but her family moved to Hawaii when she was still an infant.
Ilona lived in the state capital of Honolulu on Oahu Island until she was 9. She then moved to the rural town of Kapoho on the “Big Island” Hawaii. Ilona’s family lived in a house without running water, electricity or transportation to school. Without the modern conveniences we rely on today, Ilona boiled water for baths, used gas for cooking/power and walked three miles to school. Unfortunately, after a couple years of living there major volcanic activity forced all occupants from the area.
After being destroyed in 1960, Kapoho was rebuilt as private homes and vacation rentals. However, in 2018 another volcano eruption left the area uninhabitable. After the volcano activity, Ilona moved to the town of Hilo on Hawaii. This was also short lived as the same year a tsunami damaged her family’s home.
Far from distraught from these natural disasters Ilona treats them as a part of life. She says that research facilities are always tracking seismic activity of volcanoes and earthquakes, giving residents warnings. Additionally, locals know when storms are coming because frigate birds will come inland.
1. Diverse heritage
Hawaii is the only U.S. state with a majority Asian population of 37% (Filipino, Japanese, Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese and Okinawan). Additionally, it also has the largest Pacific Islander population of any state at 10% (Native Hawaiian, Samoan, Marshallese, Tongan and Guamanian).
Ilona’s father was Filipino on his dad’s side and Native Hawaiian on his mother’s side. While Ilona never learned to speak the Hawaiian language, she recounted that she always knew when her grandmother and aunts were gossiping because they’d switch languages.
2. Hawaii’s monarchy
Hawaii had their own monarchy before being taken over by the U.S.. Proud of her state’s history, Ilona talked about Princess Kaiulani, the last heir of the Hawaiian Kingdom, and how advanced the country was. In 1887, Hawaii’s royal palace of Iolani shined with electric lights years before the White House would have electricity.
3. Crafts and games
Leis are garlands or wreaths that are common in Polynesian country. They are used to convey celebrations for weddings, parties and graduations as well as to show love, respect and honor. All aspects of leis have significance. Each of the major Hawaiian Islands has their own specific lei flower.
Many people grow their own flowers for lei making; six methods can be used for assembling leis and lei-making competitions have proud competitors. Every year on May 1 Hawaii holds multiple Lei Day festivals on all islands.
4. Cuisine
When asked what traditional food to eat, Ilona responded taro poi.
Poi is made from pounding cooked taro into a smooth creamy paste. Poi is a staple dish in all Polynesian diets, but taro (a tropical root vegetable) poi is specific to Hawaii. While not as flashy as a luau roast pig, poi is a comfort food. Poi is usually fed to infants in place of baby food, giving it a strong nostalgic taste.
5. What to see
When you think of Hawaii, chances are you think of the sandy beaches and bright ocean waves. Ilona prefers museums and gardens.
In her hometown of Hilo there is the Akatsuka Orchid Gardens and the Pacific Tsunami Museum. At Akatsuka you can explore over 500 orchids in their “Orchid Maze” and get an in-depth guided tour. The Pacific Tsunami Museum provides educational and safety tips for tsunamis with testimonies from survivors. Their display collection includes the 1960 tsunami that hit Ilona’s home.
6. What to know
I asked Ilona what she wished more people knew about Hawaii. She said that she wished more people knew about the bomb range in Kahoolawe. Following the attack on Pearl Harbor, the U.S. declared martial law in Hawaii and started using sacred land as a bombing range.
From the 1940s into the early 1980s Kahoolawe was subjected to submarine torpedo strikes, TNT detentions, and used for military training. Citizens of Hawaii protested the government takeover of their religious land and persisted until it was finally returned to the people.
It took until 1998 for the Hawaiian people to be able to reclaim and remove unexploded bombs, grenades and rocket shells. The cleanup project took a lot of effort and years for locals to complete.
Ilona’s brother was part of this mission. Ilona is honored that her brother was part of reclaiming such a significant part of Hawaii’s history.
