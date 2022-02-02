The first meeting of the year of the Heartland American-Israeli Initiative (HAII), will be Wednesday, Feb. 9. The luncheon will be held at Chicane’s Restaurant at Inn on the Lake in Sebring beginning at 11:45 a.m. It is open to anyone interested in learning about our relationship with Israel and Israel’s medical and agricultural contributions to the world.
The mission of HAII is “to support and promote vigorously the long-standing partnership between the United States and Israel by heightening awareness at the grass roots level among government representatives, local institutions and the general public.”
Bobby Lee, president of HAII will be the guest speaker. His talk entitled, “Israel exports brain power,” will highlight the major contributions to the world that this only democracy in the Middle East has and continues to make in the field of medicine and agriculture.
Israel’s health care system is equivalent to the world’s best. Cancer survivor rates are amongst the world’s highest. They have developed drugs that delay Alzheimer’s as well as a PillCam, a pill swallowed that records the esophagus and digestive tract internally.
Israel’s achievements in agriculture and water conservation have been one of their top priorities. They have granted million of dollars to assist in the development of tech products to ensure food security, one being spray plant products using drones.
Come for lunch Feb. 9 to hear more about the country that had been awarded several Nobel Prizes for their innovation.
Order your lunch, meet and enjoy the company of new friends. Then listen to our speaker tell you more about Israel, “The Innovation Nation.” No reservations required.