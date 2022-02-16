SEBRING — The first meeting of the year of the Heartland American-Israeli Initiative was held Wednesday, Feb. 9. The theme of the luncheon was, “Innovation Nation.” Bobby Lee was the speaker.
Before his presentation, HAII member Millie Anderson opened the meeting by reading a poem entitle “I Am Israel.” It was written by a man returning from Israel and represented his emotions about his visit.
As is the custom of each HAII luncheon, the mission of the organization was read:
“To support and promote vigorously the long-standing partnership between the United States and Israel by heightening awareness at the grass roots level among government representatives, local institutions and the general public.”
Guest speaker Bobby Lee is President of HAII as well as President of the Historical Society of Sebring. He is an attorney, holds a degree in agriculture and a retired U.S. Army General who has visited Israel a number of times.
The focal point of his presentation was to share with the members and guests, the world contributions Israel has made in the fields of medicine and agriculture. Before going into more detail on those subjects he felt it important for all to get a glimpse of Israel itself. He listed over 50 facts about the only democracy in the Middle East. A number of them included:
Israel is only 1/6 of 1% of the landmass of the Middle East.
Israel is the only nation in the world that entered the 21st century with a net gain in the number of trees.
Israel’s population is half the size of Metro New York City.
Israel has the highest ratio of university degrees, PhD’s, physicians, engineers and start up companies per capita than any other nation in the world.
Israel is the only country in the Middle East where Christians, Muslims and Jews are all free to vote.
The cell phone, voicemail and most of Windows NP and XP operating systems were developed in Israel.
Israel has more museums, orchestras and publishes more books per capita than any other nation in the world.
Israel has more In-vitro fertilizations per capita than anywhere in the world — and it’s free.
Israel created the firewall, Waze, Intel 8088.
It is no wonder commented Bobby Lee that they have made literally massive contributions to Medicine and Agriculture.
Israel Medical Technology has produced:
- The SniffPhone that can literally sniff out and make an early diagnosis of gastric cancer.
- ReWalk allowing the disabled user to stand upright, walk and even climb stairs by receiving movement signals from a wristwatch.
- PillCam now used across the globe to diagnose infection, intestinal disorders and cancers in the digestive system.
- The flexible stent, allowing millions of people to own their lives with newly opened arteries.
- Nerivio, worn on a person’s arm to alleviate migraines.
- OrCam MyEye, a portable, artificial vision device that allows the visually impaired to understand text and identify objects through audio feedback describing what such people are unable to see.
Bobby Lee then told of so many other medical breakthroughs coming out of Israel.
He then spoke of the contributions to agriculture and the environment.
- Netafim — a desert-friendly irrigation system.
- Watergen —Drinking water produced from thin air.
- BioBee — harmless pest control.
Details of these and all the other contributions Israel has made to the world can be found with a simple search on the internet.
Lee ended his listing of agriculture innovations by reminding the guests that every time they visit the vegetable department of Publix they will now know that the cherry tomato’s they are buying were developed by several Israeli laboratories and when they pickup a gallon of milk they will know that one Israeli dairy cow produces 25,432 pounds of milk per cow per year compared to just 18,747 pounds from American cows. Wisconsin may boast being America’s Dairyland, but Israel is the world’s!
After Lee’s presentation a guest put up her hand and commented, “Just think. If the Nazi had not murdered millions and millions of our Jewish brethren, how many more innovations they would have contributed to the betterment of the world.”
Former HAII founder and President Justine Devlin closed the meeting by raising a recent copy of the Wall Street Journal with a full page ad asking, “SUPPORT ISRAEL, OUR ALLY.” She also asked if anyone knows of a local person with a compelling story about Israel or the Holocaust to e-mail her at jdevlin@centurylink.net to discuss being a future luncheon speaker.
The next luncheon meeting of the Heartland American-Israel Initiative will be held starting at 11:30 a.m. at Chicane’s Restaurant in Sebring, Wednesday, March 9. The speaker will be announced prior to the luncheon/meeting which is always open to the public.