SEBRING — Staff from the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, in partnership with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, recently unveiled a draft Aquatic Habitat Management Plan for Lake Istokpoga.
Istokpoga is Florida’s fifth largest lake at 28,000 acres. It is located five miles northeast of Lake Placid and is noted for bass fishing. The plan calls for FWC to manage aquatic plants in a more balanced and transparent way than it has in the past.
FWC is responsible for all aquatic plant management, including invasive plant management, on Florida’s lakes. In the past several years, the agency was criticized very publicly and vociferously for allegedly applying herbicides too liberally on both invasive plants and collaterally on native plants. Fishermen and others posited over-spraying as the main reason for the decline in valuable habitat for fish, wildlife and marsh animals on the lake.
At the time, FWC was not in a position to respond to these criticisms. The agency was not monitoring the results of its herbicide treatments nor was it conducting studies to analyze the reasons for the elimination of hydrilla and submerged aquatic vegetation and for the decline in emergent plants on the lake. By early 2018, the outcries to stop spraying were loud enough that FWC could not ignore them.
Responding to the criticism and recognizing that a new approach was essential, FWC commissioned the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences to prepare a stakeholder-driven (as opposed to a management-driven) Aquatic Habitat Management Plan for the lake over the next two years.
This is the second stakeholder-driven plan (Orange Lake being the first) that FWC has sponsored and the first one in which it has partnered with UF, which has developed such plans in the past.
Primary input was provided by the Lake Istokpoga Habitat Advisory Committee. LIHAC members included Dr. Paul Gray, science coordinator, Everglades Restoration Program, Audubon Florida; Dr. John Carson, seasonal resident and retired organic chemist; Cole Harty, FWC fisheries biologist; Jim Reed, Istokpoga homeowner, Friends of Istokpoga Board member, and former lake manager; Dave Sharp, duck hunter; Don Hatcher, Istokpoga bass fishing guide for more than 35 years; Nolan Rayburn, duck hunter and local agriculturalist; Sue Clark, local real estate agent; Dave Bouse, crappie fishing guide, and Dawn Ritter, county Natural Resources director.
The LIHAC met 16 times between June 2018 and December 2019 with UF facilitator Joy Hazell and UF Research Scientist and Project Manager Dr. Chelsey Crandall to discuss goals, objectives, and actions to be included in the plan. Dr. Kai Lorenzen, UF professor and project leader, and Mark Hoyer, UF limnologist and Florida Lakewatch director, also were part of the team.
The University of Florida also held four public meetings and received returns on a survey from more than 600 individuals with a vested interest in the lake.
LIHAC recommendations were periodically reviewed by the Lake Istokpoga Working Group comprised of FWC scientists and Highlands County Natural Resources staff. When there were differences of opinion, LIHAC and LIWG worked to resolve them.
Findings and recommendations that are in the draft plan are lengthy and will be published in a separate article this week.
Meanwhile, readers can find the draft plan as well as a summary of the draft plan on the website lakeistokpoga.wordpress.com. Then click on Habitat Management Plan. The public is encouraged to review the plan and submit questions and comments to Crandall at kicksea@ufl.edu by Feb. 3.
On Feb. 22, the University of Florida will present the final version of the Habitat Management Plan to FWC. The LIHAC will cease to exist. However, it has recommended incorporation into the Lake Istokpoga Management Committee, the stakeholder advisory group to the Highlands County Board of County Commission for the lake. The LIMC will continue in its current role of advising the county and FWC on management issues associated with the lake and its watershed. The LIMC was established in 1997.