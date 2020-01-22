SEBRING — The University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, in partnership with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, recently unveiled a draft Aquatic Habitat Management Plan for Lake Istokpoga. An article in yesterday’s paper described the stakeholder-driven (as opposed to management-driven) process by which the plan was developed. This article outlines findings and recommendations.
“A lake plan is difficult to write because a lake is a dynamic ecosystem that’s subject to continual change,” said Dr. Paul Gray, Audubon ecologist and one of the Lake Istokpoga Habitat Advisory Committee members. Acknowledging that the plan could be more specific and detailed, thereby giving FWC more direction, Gray said “the plan is a good first step, and can be refined as time goes by.”
The draft plan includes recommendations in six areas. Here are brief highlights:
Focal Habitats — Stakeholders identified a diversity of habitat types and species and established target ranges (defined as percentages of the lake’s total area) for marsh, submerged aquatic vegetation, hydrilla, bulrush, and native floating leaf plants. Should focal habitat levels fall outside of the target range, the plan outlines aquatic plant management strategies that FWC could implement to bring the levels back within range.
Invasive Plants — FWC will manage invasive plants in the context of maintaining focal habitat goals and objectives. The invasive plant hydrilla, if and when hydrilla returns, may be permitted in low to moderate amounts, in light of the current low level of native submerged vegetation. Whether to treat other invasive plants repeatedly at a low level or whether to treat more aggressively with one or two applications will be a decision reached on a habitat-by-habitat basis.
Access, navigation, and aesthetics — The plan calls for the control of vegetation so as to ensure access to and from public boat ramps and navigable creeks. The plan also calls for the development of a network of boat trails in specific areas of the lake to enhance recreational access and navigation.
Management operations — FWC will develop annual habitat management action plans and work plans to increase focus, accountability, and transparency of its management actions.
Outcomes of habitat management actions will be evaluated and information on successes and failures will be used to guide future decision making. Prescribed burns may be used as a tool for managing marsh habitat.
Policies will be implemented that minimize the scope and scale of management-related disturbances to fish and wildlife and to the public as a result of spraying activities. Opportunities will be explored to reduce the overall level of spraying and to use mechanical harvesting, where possible. Monitoring of applicator activity will be increased and more attention will be given to training of applicators.
FWC will pilot test different approaches to using herbicides on the lake. The lake will be divided into zones that will be sprayed on a rotational basis with clear communication to the public what zones have work occurring. The pilot tests will be monitored and evaluated.
Communication — Public forums will be held either annually or semi-annually to inform stakeholders about the condition of the lake, recent management actions, and other information relative to habitat management.
FWC will post on its website annual work plans and staff schedules related to aquatic plant restoration and invasive plant management. Also posted will be maps that identify areas where habitat management is proposed or has occurred, and data, evaluations, and research findings of interest to stakeholders.
Research and Evaluation — The plan recommends that FWC work with other agencies, such as the Highlands County Natural Resources Department, the Department of Environmental Protection, and the South Florida Water Management District to conduct research to explore what might have caused declines in submersed plants on the lake.
One of the questions raised during the plan development was whether residual herbicides were present in lake sediments and whether they might be affecting plant growth in the lake. FWC contracted with UF’s Center for Invasive and Aquatic Plants to research this question. Researchers found the sediments tested around the lake contained no detectable levels of herbicides, and that hydrilla can grow in Lake Istokpoga’s sediments.
Other issues
The University of Florida’s contract only permits it to address activities that are within FWC’s jurisdiction. Issues such as water level management, water quality, and watershed development, which are important in habitat management but are the responsibility of other agencies, are not addressed in the plan.
The draft plan can be found on the website lakeistokpoga.wordpress.com. Then click on Habitat Management Plan. The public is encouraged to review the plan and submit questions and comments to Dr. Chelsey Crandall, University of Florida Research Scientist and Project Manager, at kicksea@ufl.edu by Feb. 3.