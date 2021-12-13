SEBRING — Highlands County has been working for 20 years with state environmental and water management officials and with landowners south of Lake Istokpoga on a watershed management project.
The Istokpoga Marsh Watershed Improvement District (IMWID) was created to fund maintenance of the canals, culverts and water storage areas needed to help water filter through soils and settle out nutrients before it flows south into Lake Okeechobee, thus preventing algal blooms and other water quality issues.
The problem the county has right now involves land access, specifically easements from a handful of landowners that would provide all the remaining pieces for the second phase of the project. The county is still trying to get those easements.
“The funding partners want to know how soon it will get done,” said Road & Bridge Director Jonathan Harrison during Tuesday’s Meeting of the Special Districts.
If the county can’t get the easements, he said, the current funding could be pulled.
Harrison and Natural Resources Manager Dawn Ritter told county commissioners, who serve as supervisors for the watershed municipal taxing district, that the South Florida Water Management District, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Sciences — funding partners on the project — have begun to get impatient. State officials have told county officials they want to see progress soon or have the county return funds currently expended on the project — approximately $3.22 million.
Harrison and Ritter told commissioners on Tuesday that none of those partners are willing to put in any more funds. Additional funds would have to come from the district through assessments.
Commissioners voted unanimously to have Road & Bridge Department staff communicate once more with landowners, via certified letter, and secure the required easements needed for Phase 2 of the project. Commissioners then also asked staff to provide an update by Feb. 1, 2022.
Right now, the district — made up of lands south of the lake — has $347,507 in its accounts and is projected to raise another $143,000 in this fiscal year, collecting a total of $490,507 to cover the cost of securing easements and also the cost of maintaining the culverts, canals and water collection areas. Harrison said maintenance would likely run higher than the $38,000 per year currently budgeted.
County Attorney Sherry Sutphen said the current estimate of $127,891 to secure easements is “very low” compared to what it may be. Commissioner Kevin Roberts asked, given that the amount of land needed — as little as 10 acres out of the 19,420 acres in the project — if the county might consider getting the land by eminent domain, if all else fails. Sutphen said that might be more costly, especially given the regulations and requirements to do that, and the fact that the funding partners said they would not help the county pay those costs.
Commissioner Scott Kirouac said the easements must be had to complete Phase 2, and Phase 2 is needed for Phase 1 to work.
“We find ourselves caught up in a mess,” Kirouac said.
Kirouac also said agriculture is just one part of water quality, which also is affected by development, and both sewer and septic systems in the district.