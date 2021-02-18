SEBRING — Despite a pandemic, gray skies and rain that made the going somewhat ‘soggy,’ the 34th annual Florida Cracker Trail Ride arrived again.
Mike Harrison, president for the Florida Cracker Trail Association, and a rider with the event for the last 30 years, said 100 people spread among 115 horses and five wagons are reenacting the historic cattle-drive trail across Florida, from the Gulf Coast to the East Coast.
It’s the longest continuously used trail for transporting cattle in the country.
On Wednesday, they stopped off at Cracker Trail Elementary School, as usual, and officials there said the riders would demonstrate whip-cracking for the students, as they do each year.
This year differed as the riders stayed outside the school fence and neither they nor their horses had close contact with students, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
After the school visit, the riders mounted up again and headed east down State Road 66 toward U.S. 27, to cross the highway and continue on U.S. 98. They reached U.S. 27 at 1 p.m. and crossed with traffic stopped by Highlands County sheriff’s deputies.
All along the route, Harrison said, they met “wonderful people.”
As always, the Florida Crack Trail Ride provides an education opportunity because many people do not know the history of a class of early Florida pioneers, mainly small farmers and cattle ranchers. The ride is both a reenactment and outreach.
This year seemed to have fewer participants than usual. Harrison had told the Highlands News-Sun that riding on 8- to 10-foot-long horses automatically provides a measure of social distancing, while the bandannas riders usually wear can double as face masks.
“We definitely wanted to get out,” Harrison said, echoing a sentiment many have felt and still feel since this last year, with the addition of being able to escape some of the noise of news and the world. “The pace slows down. It all stops. It gives you a lot more perspective.”
Harrison said riding less than 5 mph on the back of a horse lets a traveler see the sky, trees, flowers and birds not visible when driving 70 to 80 mph. He only wishes the week of the trail ride could last longer than it seems.
“It slows down life for me,” Harrison said. “It’s strange. [It’s] only 3 mph, but it goes by so quickly.”
For those who have just begun to learn what he loves about the ride, he said they tend toward two types.
“It gets in you or it gets on you,” Harrison said, hoping more people get the ride “in them,” to ensure preservation of history for the future.
Highlands News-Sun staff writer Kim Allen contributed to this story.