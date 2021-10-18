I probably let a certain, prolific writer get to me too often, and maybe that’s why he writes the same old, same old criticism of Christianity and people of faith ... to see if we will stand up for our faith.
My best friend for the last 35-36 years died last week. She was a wonderful person who grew up Catholic. Her husband sent a photograph he took at his house when he returned home from the hospital. She had just passed, and there was a double rainbow that appeared as though it ended at their house. It hadn’t just rained ... just the double rainbow.
I teared up and told him that when my mother passed and our relatives were all at their home (Dad had passed five years earlier) my sister and I looked outside and there was a huge double rainbow. It had been sprinkling earlier, but this double rainbow stayed fully visible for over an hour. And here’s the part that only God could do ... for just over one year, every single rainbow we would see was a double rainbow. We traveled out west that year, and state after state my husband would be so happy for me when he called me outside to see what was there ... a double rainbow.
The Bible tells us that a rainbow is a sign of the covenant between God and the earth – a sign. I hear stories of people finding pennies all around when a dear one has passed – a sign. My aunt sees butterflies that actually land on her arm, and try to convince her that isn’t a sign that her granddaughter, Ginger, is sending her ... this happens often. Ginger was 15 or 16 when she died and loved everything “butterfly.” God uses signs in many forms.
I’m sure the writer – who constantly talks about Christianity, Jesus, God, Buddha and the like – thinks these things are coincidences. He thinks we’re all fanatical Trump fans (lol) and far less intelligent than he.
He should talk to Christians. We don’t just “think” there is a God and that Christ died for our sins ... we know. I’ve had a few miracles happen ... and only God could have done what He did. I’ve yet to hear about Buddha or Allah coming back to life or performing miracles in modern day. I’ve been to a couple healing services at Charis Bible College and it is wonderful. Miracles happened every day. And I’m sure the writer would say people were planted in the audience, but I was one of the people healed while I was there. And when it was happening, I showed my husband as it was happening. That wasn’t my first miracle healing. I can remember two others, and it was wonderful.
I think I probably wasted some of my time by worrying what one person thinks, but I just want to undo any seeds he may have planted. As a Christian, we’re supposed to share our knowledge that God loves us and wants us to accept his Son, Jesus Christ. Nothing is more rewarding than when someone comes to Christ, and I pray for the certain someone I’m indirectly writing about. Before I knew Christ it ticked me off when someone would tell me that they’d pray for me. I’m sure I wasn’t the only aetheist or agnostic that had felt that way. Thank God people continued to pray for me, invite me to church, and pray some more. Finally in August, 1980 I accepted Christ as my Saviour. It’s never too late ... until it is too late.
Ginny Haymaker is a Sebring resident.