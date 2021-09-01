It is time
We all know that the Afghanistan withdrawal is a mess, hopefully it will get smoother as time moves on. Technically, we should have withdrawn from Afghanistan years ago, but we kept putting money, time, bodies and injuries into a nation-building cause that couldn’t be done.
It has always been suspected that the Taliban would take back over the country once the United States departed, but it happened a lot faster because of the lack of planning by Department of Defense and the State Department under the present president and under Trump. Once the agreement was made in February 2020, the planning should have started for special visas and operational planning. I was even astonished when I heard that we left one base in the middle of the night without even properly turning it over to the Afghanistan security forces – this was a bad military decision.
For those that didn’t know, the United States has been paying for years now to keep the Afghan government and military working. We even paid the salaries of their military. Basically, us taxpayers for the last decade have been paying for two militaries (the United State and Afghan military), we can’t keep paying for both military structures. This isn’t even counting giving money to the corrupt government of Afghanistan.
We shouldn’t be listening to the people that are comparing Afghanistan to staying in South Korea or Europe. This is like comparing apples to oranges. Afghanistan is really under a civil war. As much as the Afghanistan withdrawal has been very hurtful, it’s time to redirect the money and effort on our own country.
Ed Dickerson
Avon Park