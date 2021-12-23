“It’s A Wonderful Life” is a 1946 holiday film that over the decades has become a beloved classic. The story focuses on George Bailey, a man disillusioned with life. After years of delaying his dreams and ambitious for the sake of others, George is left saddened by his circumstances, resentful of others’ success and frustrated at the failure he perceives himself to be. All of these feelings culminate with George contemplating suicide on Christmas Eve. Clarence, a guardian angel, is sent from heaven to save George. Over the course of the film, George is reminded of the love and support of his family and shown the positive impact his kindness and compassion has had on the community. Clarence succeeds in convincing George life is worth living and the movie ends happily.
“It’s A Wonderful Life” remains a relevant story about the importance of self-worth and finding the joy in the life you have. The film starts in the bleakest of situations — a suicide attempt and doesn’t lessen the troubles George is facing. Instead, we move through the story as he learns to value himself, appreciate the life he has and overcome hopelessness. This character journey is a mirror of the film’s star, Jimmy Stewart, who portrayed George Bailey.
“It’s A Wonderful Life” was released the first full Christmas after World War II. At the time the mood of the country was a mix of celebrating victory and reckoning with the impact of war. This was Stewart’s first project after returning from WWII. Stewart enlisted in the Army in 1941, right after he won the Academy Award for best actor in “The Philadelphia Story.” Initially entering the Army Air Corps as a private, he was assigned to the motion pictures unit to make films. Stewart fought his placement and pushed to serve overseas. Eventually, he earned his pilot wings and flew 20 harrowing combat missions over Germany. By the end of WWII, Stewart was a fully decorated colonel awarded with two Distinguished Flying Crosses.
Stewart was already 10 years older than the recommended age for a pilot and the missions took a tremendous toll on his physical and mental well-being. After returning from war, Stewart showed many signs of what we now know as PTSD, such as shakes, mood swings, nightmares and survivor’s guilt. Working on the film was cathartic for Stewart. He was able to release his own emotions through the character of George Bailey. Towards the end of the film, George/Jimmy, tears falling down his face, begs God to show him the way. This genuine display of desperation bleeds through the screen and into the viewer, making George’s eventual happy ending even more meaningful.
Given the trials of the last two years, “It’s A Wonderful Life” (both the film and story behind it) shows that everyone’s life has meaning and even when times are rough there is a brighter future.
Please check out “It’s A Wonderful Life” and more at your local library. For further information on what’s happening in the libraries, to access your account or our library catalog visit myhlc.org. Give a follow to the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners Facebook page for more information as well.