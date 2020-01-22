I hear people question why do so many hate the president? I don’t hate the president but I do hate the things that he does, like consistently lies. I hate it when he says you’re smart to cheat on your taxes. I don’t. I hate it when he cheats on his wife with a porn star and attempts to hide it.
I hate it when he asked foreign country to interfere in our elections. I hate it when he refuses to serve his country in the military and bragged he was smart to do that. I don’t like a man that dodges military service and brags about it.
In my judgment, he should not be president of our great country.
I hate it when he takes the side of Russia over our intelligence. I hate it when he indicates that all Mexican people are inferior. I hate it when he cheats his suppliers. I certainly wouldn’t hold him up as person of honor to my grandchildren.
I think the President of the United States should be president to all the people not just 43% of the people. I also think that the President of the United States should be elected to the office without the help of Russia or any foreign country.
Jacob Goodman
Sebring