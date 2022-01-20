Public health officials across the nation are reminding residents to get their flu vaccine as soon as possible to protect themselves and their community from flu especially while continuing to battle COVID-19.
Influenza (flu) is a contagious respiratory illness causes by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat and lungs. People at higher risk of developing serious complications, including those with certain chronic health conditions like asthma, COPD, heart disease and diabetes, should get a flu vaccine as soon as possible. Getting the flu vaccine reduces the risk of serious flu complications, including hospitalization and death.
Flu, in our region, most commonly peaks between December and February and significant activity can continue into May, so there is still time to get vaccinated if you haven’t already. Everyone aged 6 months and older is recommended to receive the flu vaccine, not only to protect themselves, but to protect their friends, family and neighbors. Getting the vaccine protects the vulnerable contacts around us, including the elderly, babies, and young children. We know these vaccines are safe and effective at preventing the flu.
Increased influenza cases have been reported in recent weeks. Influenza vaccination coverage is still low and there is still time this season to benefit from getting an annual influenza vaccine.
Flu vaccines are widely available now at various area medical offices and pharmacies. Flu shots are an essential health benefit under the Affordable Care Act and are covered with no out-of-pocket costs by most health plans.
A slightly revised editorial from the Daily Press (Escanaba, Michigan).