Turkey, stuffing and mashed potatoes are holiday meal staples. Yet, potatoes tend to get a bad rap when it comes to eating a healthy diet. But they’re a nutritious and versatile vegetable, not to mention one of the most popular foods in the world. Instead of being dismissed as “bad,” potatoes can be a centerpiece of healthy meals. Let’s take a quick look at the mighty potato’s history — and the reasons for this veggie’s bad name.

A tasty giftIt’s believed potatoes were discovered some 1,800 years ago in South America. However, they didn’t make their way to North America until the early 1600s, when the governor of the Bahamas sent a potato as a gift to the governor of Virginia. Although potatoes were introduced to the colonies in the 1600s, it wasn’t until Thomas Jefferson served potatoes at the White House that they gained in popularity.

Recommended for you