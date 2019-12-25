There once was a young man who put himself through veterinary school working nights as a taxidermist. Upon graduation, he decided he would combine his two vocations to better serve the needs of his patients and their owners, while doubling his practice and his income. So, he opened his own office with a shingle on the door reading, “Dr. Jones, Veterinary Medicine and Taxidermy — Either Way, You Get Your Dog Back!”
I do not have a dog, but if I did, I do not believe that I would take him to a man who would stuff him just in case he could not save him! It would be like going to a doctor who doubled as a mortician. Something about that just does not sound right! I believe that most people prefer either one or the other (but not both!).
God is no different. He prefers that we pursue either eternal life or eternal death. What? Did I just say that God prefers that we pursue eternal death? YES!! God wants us to make a choice about the way we live our lives. Above all, God desires that we choose the path that leads to eternal life. However, if we are unwilling to choose that path, then He would rather we choose the path that leads to eternal death, because in God’s eyes, there is a third option that is even worse!
Even worse than those who would choose spiritual death over spiritual life are those who would try to choose both. We call it “riding the fence,” and God hates that worst of all. In Revelation 3:15 & 16, God said to some people who were spiritual fence-riders, “I know your deeds, that you are neither cold nor hot; I wish that you were cold or hot. So because you are lukewarm, and neither hot nor cold, I will spit you out of My mouth.”
Professionally, some people may be successful as a veterinarian and a taxidermist or as a doctor and a mortician, but spiritually, we cannot have it both ways. We must either obey or disobey God’s will. To attempt to do both at the same time would be as successful as walking down the middle of a busy highway. Eventually...SPLAT!
