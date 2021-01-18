On Jan. 1, 1863, 158 years ago, the emancipation proclamation legally ended slavery. It did not, of course, end racism. Decades of oppression, segregation and Jim Crow laws lay ahead. There were years of intimidation — lynchings, assassinations, church bombings, riots, protest marches, court orders, police dogs, water hoses, and governors baring black students from so-called “white” schools.
While we have made great progress we still have work to do if we’re going to honor the Declaration of Independence’s central premise: That all men — read people — are born equal. Not that everyone can run equally fast, or sing equally well, but that every person has the equal right to life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness and — especially in America — the quality education needed to achieve one’s goals.
Those of us who remember the fight for civil rights also remember why it had to be fought. Those who were born more recently take improvements and breakthroughs for granted. The young have no memory of what it took to crack open the doors of power to everyone. They may still see those doors as shut, despite the majority of Americans who voted for a black man as president, and re-elected him four years later.
This is why history is important. Memories slip away as a generation passes. One hundred years from now, the attacks on the World Trade Center won’t be remembered by most — just as most of us, if we ever knew, have forgotten the three young civil rights workers murdered by the Ku Klu Klan in August of 1964, or the bombing of the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church on Sept. 15, 1963 that killed four young girls who were attending Sunday School: Denise McNair, Cynthia Wesley, Carole Robertson and Addie Mae Collins.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. remains one of the great Americans who made a lasting, positive difference in our nation. It wasn’t just that he fought injustice, but that he fought with compassion, setting an example of true Christian spirit. In his groundbreaking speech, “I Have a Dream,” given before an estimated crowd of 200,000 people in Washington D.C. on Aug. 28, 1963, King reaffirmed his ideals and counseled against violence.
“In the process of gaining our rightful place, we must not be guilty of wrongful deeds. Let us not seek to satisfy our thirst for freedom by drinking from the cup of bitterness and hatred,” King said that day.
On Dec. 10, 1964, while Highlands County schools were still segregated, King gave another eloquent speech as he accepted the Nobel Prize for Peace. In it he showed his depth of commitment to the human race as a whole, as well as his determination to continue fighting against racial injustice and prejudice without resorting to violence. Fifty-six years later, King’s words are as important as ever — maybe even more so this year.
“The crucial political and moral question of our time — (is) the need for man to overcome oppression and violence without resorting to violence and oppression … I believe that even among today’s mortar bursts and whining bullets, there is hope for a brighter tomorrow.”
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. set an example every American should be proud of: A combination of hope, compassion, persistence and courage. Remembering him makes us better people.