It feels like an infinite amount of time has passed since we began to hear about critical race theory. In that course of time, school board meetings have become a source of contention, picketers have appeared outside of schools, and many states have passed laws banning anything resembling CRT, despite not even knowing if their curriculum has any mentions of the subject. The same is true for Florida, where Governor Ron DeSantis has made critical race theory one of his main talking points.
Early on, he banned the teaching of the subject and publicly criticized the curriculum. He stated multiple times that critical race theory teaches kids to hate this country. Governor DeSantis even went as far as to propose that parents be able to sue schools who they feel are teaching CRT.
It is such a sad thing to see our governor attempt to gain political momentum at the cost of our education system. In the past, I have written and mentioned in conversations that I saw Governor DeSantis as a good choice for the Republican nomination in 2024. He is extremely popular amongst conservatives and even moderates due to the recent economic success that Florida has had. That being said, I don’t think he should be pushing the critical race theory talking point in order to advance his chances of winning the nomination.
From the beginning, critical race theory has been a boogeyman for the Republican Party. While it does exist and it’s filled with controversial material, it’s not taught in our school system. There is no specific material to show the ideas of critical race theory in our curriculum. Something that is even more peculiar is the fact that most of the people fighting against CRT have no idea what it specifically is. They simply were told it was bad for America so they’re completely against it.
If the Florida legislature were to enact the W.O.K.E. Act, it would only serve to hurt our already crippled school systems. Teachers in Florida have had a very rough two years with the pandemic. They have to try to catch students up with the material they somewhat covered when schools were moved online and still face the constant risk of catching the virus. Now, with the boogeyman of the Republican Party threatening to get parents over-involved in the classroom, Florida teachers have even more coming their way. Simply imagine having to go to court because a parent did not like the manner in which you covered slavery or the civil rights movement. On top of that, teachers would have to still carry out their large list of duties that comes with the job of an educator.
Instead of placing even more regulations on a profession that is losing members every day, I would like to see Governor DeSantis enact programs to push students to enter the teaching field. The last thing these hard-working teachers need is a lawsuit about a topic that was never even in their lesson plans.
Miguel Arceo is a senior student athlete at Sebring High School.