They may end up being the most significant words published in a newspaper this week.
“Talk with your family healthcare professional. Arm yourself with protection from COVID-19...get a shot.”
For more than a year, we have documented the number of COVID cases in our community, the impact it has had on virtually every aspect of life, and the tireless efforts of healthcare workers to inform us about best practices when it comes to dealing with the pandemic.
But for reasons we cannot comprehend, some of our friends and neighbors continue to be hesitant about taking the one step that is most likely to offer protection from the virus.
The numbers are ever-changing, but this bit of information stands out. According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 164 million people in the United States had been fully vaccinated against COVID as of Aug. 2. Of those, fewer than 0.001% — 1,507 people — died from COVID and fewer than 0.005% — 7,101 people — were hospitalized.
Certainly, you can choose to interpret that statistic as “more than 1,500 people got COVID, even after they had been vaccinated!” But the more reasonable interpretation is that 163,998,493 did NOT contract the virus after being vaccinated.
Community leaders were also urging people to get vaccinated back in 1958 — not against coronavirus, but against polio.
Sadly, some people refuse to consider legitimate medical advice, offered by people they otherwise trust to provide treatment for their ailments. It seems they would rather rummage about the internet, searching for conspiracy theories that parrot unfounded fears back at them.
We need to stop listening to those who want to rant and rave on social media and start listening to those with training in the actual treatment of disease.
It’s “time to vaccinate.”
In fact, it’s long past time. If you haven’t been vaccinated for COVID-19, you are endangering your health and the health of those around you.
Go get a shot.
An editorial from the Cookeville (Tennessee) Herald-Citizen.