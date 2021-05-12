Chamber ribbon cutting at new businesses has been on hold for a year or so in Lake Placid, but Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jennifer Bush put an end to that. Last Wednesday, on Cinco De Mayo Day, she and chamber members made the rounds to recently opened, new establishments in Lake Placid. Ribbons were cut; congratulations and well wishes were offered. Each business gave a guided tour of their facility.
In 2013 Reader’s Digest named Lake Placid, “Most interesting town in America.” Now there are seven new businesses to visit in this quaint hidden gem of a town. The whirlwind Cinco De Mayo tour visited these newer businesses.
WET DOGS BREWING, located in the Journal Plaza, opened at the beginning of the pandemic and fought through mandatory closings. The brewery owned by Mike and Chris Noel is the new “go to” place for great tap beer – two brewed right inside the pub. They have live music and great camaraderie with seating inside and outside.
The PERRY CO. BOUTIQUE, owned by Kassie Perry, brings to Lake Placid clothing and accessories for the independent-minded woman that they usually only find in larger cities. She searches the country for the newest and most fashionable items. Her boutique brings in customers not only from the county but from all over South Florida.
LA PUPUSA QUEEN, on North Main Avenue, is a family affair restaurant straight from San Salvador. The family includes Francisco Cabrera, his wife Rosa D, Vincente Cabrera and his wife Loly along with children Manny and Deysi. The food is a Central America south of the border dream come true at reasonable prices. Their reviews are filled with raves. Their telephone number is 863-659-1445.
CHIC CHICK BOUTIQUE & LAKE PLACID EMBROIDERY is also on North Main Avenue. The two businesses under one roof are owned by Gina and Steve Shevick. The boutique offers custom jewelry, shirts, dresses, caps, hats and a wide array of women’s clothing. The embroidery area is a place where customers can come in, touch and feel the products. They sell and embroider the largest selection of the famous Richardson caps in the county.
HEARTLAND CRAFTED, on Interlake Boulevard had its grand opening May 5. It is owned by Kim Welsh. She has worked with her hands her whole life. She attended the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale focusing on graphic design and computer animation. Her specialty is handmade laser cut gifts, personalized wall decor, engraved cutting boards and keepsakes.
EDWARD JONES is located at 135 Tower St. Heather Harshman, who has been in the financial service industry for over 20 years, opened her Lake Placid office in April. Heather is dedicated to helping her clients achieve their financial goals through long-term investing and helping with personalized wealth strategies rooted in integrity and client-first customer service.
GNM HOUGH has its area office adjacent to the entrance to Camp Florida, U.S. 27 South. It is owned by Mike and Gina Hough. Brandon Bordone wears many hats as their service manager. The company provides video surveillance, network and digital video recording systems, badging systems, intrusion detection systems software and service. Mike Hough said that, “Our systems have more power than the space crew had going to the moon in 1969.”
Lake Placid may at first seem like a small town with not much happening. These seven new businesses offer a variety of opportunities and add to the town as a location to visit and do business.
Visit them and then enjoy a pizza, burger, barbecue, Chinese, American breakfast, Mexican or other restaurant for a taste of the town
Lake Placid is known as the town of 50 murals, golf country club, home to a clown school and Depot museum. Resorts and winter rental homes abound.
The 29 freshwater lakes in the area have been acclaimed as some of the best largemouth bass fishing lakes in the country. There are art and caladium festivals throughout the year. A Wild Game dinner sponsored by the Rotary Club is an event not to be missed.
Higher education begins at a branch of South Florida State College. Shops on the two Main streets offer the latest fashions. An Arts & Crafts Co-op sells original, locally created art as well as holds weekly varied art classes.
On the outskirts of town, The Barn, Henscratch Farms, Sugar Sand Distillery and the many caladium farms are also other gems not to be missed.
Finally, the sweet smell of orange groves fills the air, making one realize why Lake Placid was named by Reader’s Digest as the “Most interesting small town in America.”