Reading the op-ed page of this newspaper recently, I found a page full of vicious, raving hatred toward our president. Apparently, everything bad, every problem that an American can experience has been caused by the actions of Donald Trump. If your toilet is clogged, somehow, some way it is Donald Trump’s fault. Got a cavity in your bicuspid? Trump’s fault! Have a fender bender on 27? It’s that damn Trump!
He single-handedly created and spread the coronavirus. It is a plan he was working on before he became president and it’s working perfectly. A person very close to the president, told me, on condition of anonymity, that the president has secretly instructed people with the coronavirus to go to other neighborhoods and lick doorknobs and wipe their noses on mailbox doors to spread the virus. Will he stop at nothing?
He foolishly sent agents into some areas to re-establish law and order. Law and order! Can you believe that? We don’t need no stinking law and order. We need more liberals promoting the concept that all conservatives are racists.
One fellow wrote a single article in which he said the president was an imbecile, incompetent, indifferent, weak, vain, narcissistic, arrogant, apathetic, a moron, ignorant, mindless, reckless, foolish, wants to kill teachers, is a liar and a cheater, is irresponsible, unconscious and a fool. He forgot to say Trump’s feet stink and he don’t love Jesus. Also, the president eats cats. I can’t tell if the writer is for or against the president.
Now, Trump wants to send our kids back to school. The nerve! Educated kids are dangerous. Bill Clinton was highly educated and look what happened to him. No. Kids don’t need to fill their heads with all that science and math crap. And English? Most of them already know how to talk.
We need to keep everyone at home and make the government send us money every week forever. Yeah! What a life. When the money runs out, all we have to do is print more. We own the mint. Duh! While we’re on the subject of the government paying us to sit home, why should it just be money? I would really like a new Mustang in the driveway. I think the government should give us a new car every three years. And speaking of driveways, it would be nice to have a bigger house. Yeah. With a pool. Yeah. And a boat! I want a boat. Lots of people have bigger houses and boats and new cars. Why shouldn’t I? The last thing we need the president to do is try to get us back to work. That’s just crazy talk.
Trump wants to bring jobs back to the US that we lost to China and Mexico just to create more jobs for Americans. Someone needs to tell him that will make things cost a little more and even though they will be much better quality, I like the idea of a power saw for $9.95. So what if the occasional American is killed because of extremely poor quality and workmanship. I want a Chinese-made electrical outlet for $0.99. I ain’t afraid of electricity.
I need to go vote now but I can’t. Trump broke the starter on my truck. But as soon as I get it fixed, I’m going to town to vote. This Biden guy looks good. Putting together coherent sentences is overrated. He’ll understand that the kids don’t need to go to school. And I bet I won’t have to go back to work.
Tim Dowling is a resident of Sebring. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.