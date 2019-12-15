On the TV news today there was a video of a 16-year-old boy who couldn't figure out how to use a manually operated can opener. Are you kidding me? I'm quite sure he knows how to download the latest app on his smartphone though. He would starve to death if he lived in Florida where hurricanes such as Charley and Irma (for examples) wipe out electricity, internet, and smartphones for weeks at a time and canned goods are necessary.
Speaking of Irma I still had communications thanks to my old-fashioned landline telephone when the electricity went off for weeks.
I know this kid doesn't represent the majority of our young people. College is fine for those who can afford it and then maybe find actual employment. But we will always need painters, carpenters, mechanics, fabricators, welders, masons, and people who can create (and read) the plans to design and build things. These talented people make good livings from their ability to work with their hands. I think our educational system should also cater to young people who have these creative and much needed abilities.
I was in the medical field for over 50 years and got my start from a hospital-based training program. For us in this program we practically lived at the hospital but we learned by the actual doing and theory also.
I also worked in cabinetry and glass.
Jerry Nargelovic
Sebring