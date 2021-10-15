Matt was sitting by himself enjoying the EAA pancake breakfast last Saturday. Matt is one of my students in the Aviation Academy and was here taking a Young Eagles flight and helping share the process of how we are building the two aircraft as part of the Academy.
Matt had just completed a multi-part unit on what makes an aircraft work. We first covered control surfaces and how they direct the aircraft through the different parts of a flight from takeoff, cruise, and landing and how all the control inputs from the pilot work together. The ailerons bank the aircraft turning left or right, the rudder helps the aircraft stay centered in the airflow in all phases of the flight, and the elevator makes the aircraft go up or down. When everything is centered and balanced, the aircraft is cruising in level flight. The overall concept of the flight controls is that these are the things the pilot uses to control the aircraft.
The second unit was specific aircraft systems. These included the fuel, electrical, oil and lubrication, powerplant, ignition, and environmental systems. These systems are more or less complicated depending on the type of aircraft, but there are common systems that apply to any aircraft. The electrical system provides power to motors and the avionics. The magnetos, separate from the electrical system, provide spark to ignite the fuel and will keep the engine running even if the electrical system fails. The fuel system gets the fuel to the engine either through an electric fuel pump or a gravity feed system located in high wing aircraft. The overall concept of the aircraft systems is that these are the things working together that make the airplane run efficiently.
The third unit we covered last week was the flight instruments. The overall concept here is that the instruments provide information for the pilot to monitor if all is functioning correctly. If the pilot recognizes that the instruments are not indicating what they should be for normal flight, corrective action needs to be taken. Corrective actions might include adjusting the flight controls or finding the nearest place to land to fix something.
There are two types of flight instruments in the normal “six-pack” of aircraft instruments. There are three gyroscopic instruments. These are controlled by spinning gyros which include the gyro-compass, the artificial horizon, and the turn coordinator. The concept at work here is, as the plane is moved to different positions while in flight, the gyros are keeping steady on their position and the gyroscopic instruments measure the difference of the movements.
The other three instruments are the pitot/static instruments. These are the airspeed indicator, the altimeter and the vertical speed indicator (VSI). The concept of these instruments is that they measure the difference in air pressure. Airspeed is measured by the difference of air rammed into a small tube in the airflow (the pitot tube hanging down on the wing of most small aircraft) and the small static port not in the airflow on the side of the aircraft. The difference in the air being rammed into the small tube and the static ports activate the airspeed indicator. The altimeter and the VSI work on measuring the difference in atmospheric pressure from where the airplane took off to where it is as it climbs higher. As the aircraft goes higher in the atmosphere, the atmospheric pressure is less. The concept of the pitot /static system is measuring differences in pressure.
The final part of the three units is explaining how all the systems and instruments working together help the pilot fly safely. One of the maneuvers I had them recall was one I explained that my son Mike demonstrated using just the instruments: staying level in a turn by pulling back on the yoke and watching the artificial horizon and the VSI so as not to lose any altitude. I encouraged them to try doing that on the classroom flight simulator and put all we learned into practice.
So, here is Matt and me chatting. I see he has his Young Eagle logbook documenting his flight. I asked if he sat in the right seat and had a chance to fly the plane. He did, and he said to me he applied what we went over using the instruments and flight controls in a turn and it worked out perfectly. His actual quote was, “It worked just like you said it would.”
These are those moments as a teacher that make it all worthwhile. The three units could have been too much to absorb and retain, but when you have simulators and the opportunity to fly the real thing, learning is much more effective. Besides the lesson learned, I could also see the glow of self-confidence in Matt. As we have said all along, we are creating options and opportunities for our students.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.