LAKE PLACID — Now that Casa Tequila has established itself in the Placid Lakes County Club, residents and visitors have shifted their attention to what kind of restaurant would be coming to its former location. Well, the news is out. It’s going to be Leone’s Gourmet Market and Trattoria.
So, what’s that all about, you might say. First, when the market segment opens toward the end of September, you will be greeted inside by deli-style displays. Under the glass you will have all sorts of prepared dishes, Boar’s Head sliced meats, fresh produce, and an array of hot and cold subs and sandwiches. Plus, you’ll see the rotisserie chickens turning.
Second, a few months later, the outside patio will be transformed into an Italian Trattoria. Again, if you haven’t travelled to Italy, you might ask, “What’s a trattoria?”. The short version is that it will be a more casual sit-down Italian restaurant, rather than a formal ‘ristorante’.
Now that we have that out of the way, here’s what’s happening.
Viana Cohen and Steve Shapiro of Lake Worth are business partners. Both have family and friends in Placid Lakes. So, Shapiro, who owns the building, decided that it would be nice for people living in the community not to have to go into town to get food. Since Cohen’s family is Italian, it was decided that an Italian market would be perfect.
Both partners have other interests too — Cohen trains horses, and Shapiro designs restaurants. That’s where Sandra Durbin comes in. She will be the general manager. Currently, she wears the hat of operations manager coordinating the reformation of the building and equipment. She has almost 30 years in the food business.
Durbin is also on hand during construction to take applications for clerks and kitchen staff.
If she’s not there, you can call 855-453-6673 to set up an interview. The establishment will be open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, except maybe on Mondays.
While prepared meals like chicken Marsala, shrimp scampi, and salmon dishes will be available to take home to the family, the constant will be ‘pizza’. The pizza menu will have an Italian style to it. The dough will be made in house and all the ingredients will be fresh. Oh, how about this – delivery will be an option.
While the market will not have seating, there are plans for creating an area where those subs and sandwiches can be eaten outside.
In case you forgot the name, it will be Leone’s Gourmet Market and Trattoria, located at 1979 Placid Lakes Blvd., in Placid Lakes, about four miles from the town of Lake Placid.
For now, that’s all you need to know. Wait until the grand opening for more details.